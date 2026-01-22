Anzeige
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
22.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
BTL Announces Successful Enforcement of Patent Rights Relating to EMFACE Against WonderFace Device

PRAGUE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Group, a global leader in medical technologies, today announced the successful resolution of multiple patent infringement proceedings against Lexter Microelectronic Engineering Systems S.L. ("Lexter"), the manufacturer of the WonderFace device.

BTL Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/BTL)

The settlement follows patent infringement litigation initiated by BTL in multiple jurisdictions to protect its proprietary EMFACE technology. As a result of the settlement, Lexter has agreed to cease the manufacture, global marketing and distribution, and use of facial treatment technologies and associated disposables that simultaneously combine radiofrequency and electrical muscle stimulation.

As a leader in medical innovation, BTL owns a robust international patent portfolio protecting fundamental aspects of energy-based technologies.

"The global and definitive impact of this settlement testifies to our dedication to defending BTL's intellectual property and protecting the investments of our customers," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of the BTL Group.

For more information about EMFACE, visit www.emface.com.

About BTL
Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical device innovation, providing advanced solutions across aesthetic medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, rehabilitation, orthopaedics, joint and spine care, dentistry, primary care, and OB/GYN. With more than 200 patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages science and technology to advance non-invasive and therapeutic medical treatments worldwide. Its product portfolio includes EMFACE, EXION, EMSCULPT NEO, EXOMIND, EMSELLA, EMVITAL, and others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791403/5728165/BTL_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/btl-announces-successful-enforcement-of-patent-rights-relating-to-emface-against-wonderface-device-302666909.html

