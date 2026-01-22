Resolve M Therapeutics exits from stealth

Unique platform designed to engage pro-resolution responses to restore immune homeostasis in inflammatory disorders without broad immuno-suppression.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve M Therapeutics, Inc., the biotech aiming to build the world's first comprehensive pro-resolution platform for target ID, validation and drug discovery for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, has announced its exit from stealth. Resolve M was created through a strategic collaboration between Johnson & Johnson, through its corporate venture capital organization, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., and General Inception, the global biotech company igniter, and reflects a bold commitment to early-stage biotech innovation.

Leveraging differentiated insights and capabilities from Professor Nir Hacohen's lab at the Broad Institute, Resolve M's groundbreaking platform aims to harness the pro-resolving potential of the MS1 (myeloid state 1) cell to restore homeostasis in patients with chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, without completely shutting down the immune system. This approach offers a potentially safer and more effective therapeutic option than is currently available. Pro-resolving mechanisms restore tissues to homeostasis after an infection or injury during the resolution phase of inflammation.

Professor Nir Hacohen, core member of the Broad Institute and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School said:"Our findings of a defined myeloid cell state with suppressive functions provides a platform for induction, or modulation, of immune cells and their functions for therapeutic purposes in diverse inflammatory conditions."

Engaging the pro-resolving response has long been an area of active investigation because of its transformative potential. However, prior efforts in this field have focused primarily on resolving lipid mediators, which have not met expectations in the clinic. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc. and General Inception have recognized the potential of Professor Hacohen's platform to drive pro-resolving cells in vivo and in vitro, enabling mechanistic understanding of myeloid cell function. By leveraging JJDC's early-stage company build approach, General Inception will be more strongly positioned to move from Professor Hacohen's groundbreaking science to clinical proof of concept.

Venkat Reddy, CSO of General Inception, commented:"By targeting the body's innate resolution mechanisms with translatable biomarkers, we can rapidly validate our approach in patients and make real-time adjustments. This integrated model, merging world-class science, purpose-built infrastructure, and deep operational expertise, allows us to shorten development timelines, accelerating our journey to deliver transformative treatments for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases."

With such a strongly differentiated approach, Resolve M aims to build the world's first comprehensive pro-resolution platform for target identification, validation, and drug discovery in inflammatory diseases.

About Resolve M Therapeutics

Resolve M is a Cambridge, MA, based biotech aiming to build the world's first comprehensive pro-resolution platform for target ID, validation and drug discovery for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. With a unique platform technology originating at the Broad Institute, Resolve M aims to harness innate immune pro-resolving responses to address inflammatory disorders without completely shutting down the immune system, providing a better therapeutic option in the chronic setting.

About General Inception

General Inception (GI) is pioneering company creation as an Igniter company. General Inception partners with extraordinary scientific founders at the inception of their journey to efficiently translate their groundbreaking innovations into transformational companies that address humanity's grand challenges. As a business co-founder, GI brings together domain and functional expertise, executive talent, infrastructure and development resources, and capital to ignite, nurture and scale the company journey. GI is backed by leading venture capital firms Genoa Ventures, Hughes Ventures, Northpond Ventures, OMX Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vertical Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.generalinception.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolve-m-therapeutics-exits-from-stealth-302667078.html