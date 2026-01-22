Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Thunes and UnionPay International Launch Instant Money Transfers to China's mainland

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces the launch of faster, more reliable, and more transparent payments into China's mainland following a deepened collaboration with UnionPay International (UPI).

With the new collaboration, Thunes has launched a direct technical connection from its Direct Global Network to UnionPay's infrastructure, significantly enhancing its existing support for the UnionPay MoneyExpress remittance service. The direct connection will result in streamlined access to a massive base of UnionPay cardholders across 79 major Chinese banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), Bank of China (BoC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of Communications (BOCOM), China Merchants Bank (CMB) for Thunes' Members globally including banks, neobanks, super apps, gig economy platforms, digital wallets and money transfer operators

Despite being the world's second-largest economy, sending money to China has traditionally been complex, and hindered by hidden fees and the need for recipients to manually declare funds. Thunes' direct connection to UnionPay resolves these frictions. By connecting directly, the collaboration between UnionPay and Thunes enables a seamless Pay-to-Card experience where transactions are credited in real-time or within 12 hours.

Through its Direct Global Network, Thunes Members are able to access a domestic-style payment journey for international payments to China's mainland with exchange rates locked in upfront, ensuring funds arrive directly as RMB to UnionPay debit cards in China's mainland without any manual intervention.

Aik Boon Tan, Chief Network Officer at Thunes, said: "Establishing a direct connection with UnionPay International is a game-changer for our Direct Global Network. This goes beyond access, it represents a high-speed, direct-to-card rail into a leading economy without the friction of traditional cross-border payments. Our Members around the world can offer their customers a truly domestic-like payment experience to a massive base of UnionPay cardholders, ensuring that sending money to China's mainland is as simple as sending a text message."

UnionPay MoneyExpress is a cornerstone of UnionPay International's cross-border remittance strategy, providing a secure and efficient way for funds to reach China's mainland. The collaboration with Thunes strengthens the bridge between global financial institutions and Chinese cardholders. This new integration ensures that the benefits of MoneyExpress, including upfront FX rates and rapid settlement, are delivered with maximum reliability to users worldwide.

Learn about Thunes: www.thunes.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-and-unionpay-international-launch-instant-money-transfers-to-chinas-mainland-302667116.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.