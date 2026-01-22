Juntos Selects Yardi Kube IT Management to Power a Seamless, Scalable Coworking Experience

Coworking operator adopts centralised, intuitive cloud technology to enhance connectivity, security and operational efficiency

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juntos, a values-led coworking workspace provider, has selected Yardi Kube's IT Management solution as the technology foundation for its first Holborn location, with a clear strategy to scale from a single site to managing hundreds of spaces in the future. Known for its rich amenity offering and experiential approach to coworking, Juntos is adopting all-in-one technology platform to establish a secure, fully connected and future-ready operating model - simplifying IT operations, enhancing connectivity and providing a scalable foundation for future adoption of additional Yardi Kube solutions, including Space Management.

Through Yardi Kube's centralised IT management platform, Juntos will gain full visibility and control over building-wide bandwidth/connectivity from a single interface. The solution delivers secure, fast and dependable, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi for their customers - delivering high-performance connectivity with uniform building coverage. While reducing on-site infrastructure, creating a more streamlined and cost-effective experience for both operators and members. Day-to-day IT operations are simplified through an online portal, enabling services to be added, moved or updated remotely - reducing manual intervention and allowing faster responses to member needs.

The platform also supports tailored data packages and self-service functionality to meet the needs of a diverse coworking community. Enhanced technical support, alongside built-in analytics and insights, will provide the Juntos team with greater visibility into network performance, usage and demand, supporting smarter, data-driven decision-making as the business scales.

"Our focus is on creating a welcoming, coworking environment where people can do their best work," said James Hennessy, co-founder at Juntos. "Reliable, secure connectivity is fundamental to that experience. Yardi Kube IT Management gives us the flexibility and insight we need to support our members today while building a strong foundation for future growth."

"We're delighted to support Juntos as they continue to enhance their coworking operations," said Justin Harley, senior director at Yardi. "By unifying IT management within a single platform, Juntos can deliver a seamless member experience while scaling efficiently and securely."

About Juntos

Juntos is a values-led coworking business focused on creating workspaces that bring people together. Underpinned by a set of real, relatable values, the business is transparent about its impact on the world and actively advocates for creating better places to work and connect. For more information, visit juntosoffices.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

