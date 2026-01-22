Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Juntos Selects Yardi Kube IT Management to Power a Seamless, Scalable Coworking Experience

Coworking operator adopts centralised, intuitive cloud technology to enhance connectivity, security and operational efficiency

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juntos, a values-led coworking workspace provider, has selected Yardi Kube's IT Management solution as the technology foundation for its first Holborn location, with a clear strategy to scale from a single site to managing hundreds of spaces in the future. Known for its rich amenity offering and experiential approach to coworking, Juntos is adopting all-in-one technology platform to establish a secure, fully connected and future-ready operating model - simplifying IT operations, enhancing connectivity and providing a scalable foundation for future adoption of additional Yardi Kube solutions, including Space Management.

Juntos Selects Yardi Kube IT Management

Through Yardi Kube's centralised IT management platform, Juntos will gain full visibility and control over building-wide bandwidth/connectivity from a single interface. The solution delivers secure, fast and dependable, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi for their customers - delivering high-performance connectivity with uniform building coverage. While reducing on-site infrastructure, creating a more streamlined and cost-effective experience for both operators and members. Day-to-day IT operations are simplified through an online portal, enabling services to be added, moved or updated remotely - reducing manual intervention and allowing faster responses to member needs.

The platform also supports tailored data packages and self-service functionality to meet the needs of a diverse coworking community. Enhanced technical support, alongside built-in analytics and insights, will provide the Juntos team with greater visibility into network performance, usage and demand, supporting smarter, data-driven decision-making as the business scales.

"Our focus is on creating a welcoming, coworking environment where people can do their best work," said James Hennessy, co-founder at Juntos. "Reliable, secure connectivity is fundamental to that experience. Yardi Kube IT Management gives us the flexibility and insight we need to support our members today while building a strong foundation for future growth."

"We're delighted to support Juntos as they continue to enhance their coworking operations," said Justin Harley, senior director at Yardi. "By unifying IT management within a single platform, Juntos can deliver a seamless member experience while scaling efficiently and securely."

See how Yardi Kube can help support the growth of your coworking environment with a fully connected IT solution.

About Juntos

Juntos is a values-led coworking business focused on creating workspaces that bring people together. Underpinned by a set of real, relatable values, the business is transparent about its impact on the world and actively advocates for creating better places to work and connect. For more information, visit juntosoffices.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866687/Yardi_Juntos_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5728960/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juntos-selects-yardi-kube-it-management-to-power-a-seamless-scalable-coworking-experience-302667050.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.