Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") announces it has joined the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in support of the advancement of its critical and strategic mineral portfolio. The NDIA is a USA organization promoting national security by connecting industry and government.

The National Defense Industrial Association drives strategic dialogue in national security by identifying key issues and leveraging the knowledge and experience of its military, government, industry, and academic members to overmatch capabilities to threats. NDIA, comprised of its Affiliates, Chapters, Divisions, and 1,700 corporate and 66,500 individual members, is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational association that has been designated by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and was founded to educate its constituencies on all aspects of national security.

By joining NDIA, the Company gains unparalleled access to a wealth of resources, including cutting edge research, strategic policy advocacy, and industry leaders in addition to exclusive events such as conferences and exhibitions where management can engage directly with industry leaders to help advance the Company's critical minerals projects.

Adelayde management is optimistic to be able to leverage relationships established through membership in the NDIA to help advance the Company's Critical Minerals projects including the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "Lithium prices are currently at 2-year highs and are now up over 150% since June 2025, according to tradingeconomics.com(1). As critical minerals are becoming paramount to domestic security, we felt this is a crucial time to join the NDIA. As evidenced by the 6-month lithium price chart, attention towards domestic lithium has significantly renewed since President Trump agreed to take a stake in Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada, announced by Reuters (2) on October 1, 2025. With the recent resurgence of investor attention back into the lithium sector, management feels this is an opportune time to proceed with multiple critical minerals work programs. The company will be very active for the remainder of 2026 and beyond, and management is very optimistic about the short and long-term growth prospects as we have enough cash on hand to execute on our planned work programs."





Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Technical Report and mineral resource estimate for the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit have been prepared by Derek Loveday, PGeo, and Mariea Kartick, PGeo, of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum) Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, announced on June 17, 2022.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

