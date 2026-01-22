DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQL LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 266.9118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65016 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 415705 EQS News ID: 2264164 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2026 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)