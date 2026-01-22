BloombergNEF says Australia will attract AUD 5.1 billion ($3.5 billion) in utility-scale solar and wind investment in 2026, with wind expected to account for about 95% of the total.From pv magazine Australia Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts AUD 5.1 billion of investment in utility-scale solar and wind projects in Australia in 2026, with wind accounting for 95% of the total. It said investment in utility-scale renewables will stay in line with 2025 levels, rather than achieving new investment records. Citing government policy as the biggest driver, the paper says to date the Capacity Investment ...

