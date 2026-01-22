DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (ELLE LN) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6068 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2796200 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN LEI Code: 213800EGF3QX5VPK3Z27 Sequence No.: 415763 EQS News ID: 2264286 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

