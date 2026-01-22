DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3664.2272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220561982 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 415766 EQS News ID: 2264292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

