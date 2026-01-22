JANUARY ISN'T 'ONE SAD DAY' - IT IS WEEKS OF QUIET COPING

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January is often framed around one single day. But new research suggests the reality for many people is quieter, longer, and driven more by emotional and social fatigue than sadness. Findings from ODEON and conducted by OnePoll among 2,000 UK adults, reveal January is experienced less as one difficult moment ("Blue Monday") and more as a prolonged period of low energy and pressure.

The research shows more than 29 million adults across the UK (54%) say January feels emotionally heavier than other months, while nearly a third (30%) say it feels 50% longer than other months, and 27% say it's their least favourite month of the year! The research explores how shared experiences like cinema can offer connection without pressure, where they can be quietly present, without expectation - just great films and a warm welcome.

This research comes after ODEON's recent "Quiet Christmas" campaign that found nearly 9.4million were planning on spending Christmas Day alone. The campaign built on nearly ten years of partnership with mental health charity Mind, during which ODEON has supported mental wellbeing through fundraising, colleague-led initiatives and in-cinema activity. Reflecting on those findings,broadcasterClara Amfowho fronted the campaign said: "I've been going to the cinema on my own for years and I truly enjoy it. There is no need to speak and be 'on'. You get your ticket, show up and let the film take over, sharing something special with a room full of strangers. During this period, when everything can feel louder and more demanding, that kind of quiet shared experience can be a much-needed antidote that we all deserve."

That pressure is reflected in how people want to connect. Over a third (36%) say they want less social interaction during January, but not complete isolation, highlighting a desire to be around others without the expectation of conversation. This behaviour can be described as "Quiet Coping", small, low-pressure ways people manage emotionally heavy periods by seeking comfort, familiarity and shared spaces without the need for conversation or explanation.

To understand how people quietly cope, ODEON asked respondents what they tend to do; people most commonly cited small, familiar behaviours including spending time alone to rest and recharge (38%), focusing on routine or familiar habits (36%), talking to a close friend or confidant (21%), and arranging low-pressure social plans (15%).

Furthermore, more than one in ten (12%) say they go to the cinema, reflecting a preference for shared experiences that don't require conversation which is why ODEON continues to support guests via its partnership with Mind and their in-cinema experience. When choosing a film during periods of low energy, the research revealed preferences for movies that feel comforting or family friendly (31%), new and challenging (20%), as well as familiar and those they know they'll enjoy.

On the role ODEON plays here, Suzie Welch, Managing Director of ODEON UKI, said: "In December, our Quiet Christmas campaign recognised not everyone experiences the festive period in the same way, and that connection can be calm, low-pressure and on people's own terms. This new research shows those feelings don't disappear when January arrives. For many people, coping quietly, through familiarity, shared spaces and experiences that don't demand conversation or explanation, is what helps them get through the start of the year. Our partnership with Mind continues to be about recognising those quieter moments and making space for people to feel welcome exactly as they are."

The findings suggest January wellbeing is less about dramatic lows and more about how people quietly cope with extended periods of emotional fatigue. As the research shows, January doesn't need fixing. For many people, it simply needs fewer expectations.

