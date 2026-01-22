DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRUC LN) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3419180 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 415870 EQS News ID: 2264500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2026 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)