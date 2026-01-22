DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 5928.1771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10952572 CODE: PRAJ LN ISIN: LU2089238385 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ LN LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 415873 EQS News ID: 2264506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

