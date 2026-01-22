Investor AB: Year-end report 2025

"Many of the market conditions defining 2025 - currency headwinds, increased tariffs, cautious demand and unpredictable geopolitics - are likely to persist during 2026. Our key responsibility is to engage closely with our companies, being a demanding, yet supportive owner."

Christian Cederholm

President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the fourth quarter

Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 1,087.1bn (SEK 355 per share) on December 31, 2025, a change of SEK 59.1bn, or 6 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 13 percent, compared to 6 percent for the SIXRX return index. For 2025, adjusted net asset value growth amounted to 14 percent and total shareholder return to 15 percent, compared to 13 percent for the SIXRX.

Listed Companies generated a total return of 6 percent. For 2025, the total return amounted to 22 percent.

Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, including cash, amounted to 1 percent (1 percent excluding cash), driven by earnings growth and multiple expansion, offset by negative currency impact. For 2025, the total return amounted to -9 percent (-10 percent excluding cash).

Within Patricia Industries, reported sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to -5 percent. Organic growth in constant currency amounted to 5 percent. Reported EBITA declined by 9 percent and adjusted EBITA declined by 6 percent, impacted by negative currency effects and costs related to restructuring.

Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 3 percent in constant currency, with Wound Care growing 5 percent. The profit margin increased, driven by lower cost and product mix, partly offset by negative currency impact, and tariff costs.

The value change of Investments in EQT was 8 percent. Total net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK 1,215m. For 2025, the value change amounted to 15 percent and the net cash flow to Investor was SEK -2,351m, including the SEK 4,492m investment in Fortnox.

Leverage was 2.1 percent as of December 31, 2025 (1.2 percent as of December 31, 2024). Gross cash amounted to SEK 27,119m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 9.2 years.

For fiscal year 2025, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend per share of SEK 5.60 (5.20) to be paid in two installments, SEK 4.00 in May, 2026, and SEK 1.60 in November, 2026.

