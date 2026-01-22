Anzeige
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 08:15 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Year-end report 2025

"Many of the market conditions defining 2025 - currency headwinds, increased tariffs, cautious demand and unpredictable geopolitics - are likely to persist during 2026. Our key responsibility is to engage closely with our companies, being a demanding, yet supportive owner."

Christian Cederholm
President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the fourth quarter

  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 1,087.1bn (SEK 355 per share) on December 31, 2025, a change of SEK 59.1bn, or 6 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 13 percent, compared to 6 percent for the SIXRX return index. For 2025, adjusted net asset value growth amounted to 14 percent and total shareholder return to 15 percent, compared to 13 percent for the SIXRX.
  • Listed Companies generated a total return of 6 percent. For 2025, the total return amounted to 22 percent.
  • Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, including cash, amounted to 1 percent (1 percent excluding cash), driven by earnings growth and multiple expansion, offset by negative currency impact. For 2025, the total return amounted to -9 percent (-10 percent excluding cash).
  • Within Patricia Industries, reported sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to -5 percent. Organic growth in constant currency amounted to 5 percent. Reported EBITA declined by 9 percent and adjusted EBITA declined by 6 percent, impacted by negative currency effects and costs related to restructuring.
  • Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 3 percent in constant currency, with Wound Care growing 5 percent. The profit margin increased, driven by lower cost and product mix, partly offset by negative currency impact, and tariff costs.
  • The value change of Investments in EQT was 8 percent. Total net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK 1,215m. For 2025, the value change amounted to 15 percent and the net cash flow to Investor was SEK -2,351m, including the SEK 4,492m investment in Fortnox.
  • Leverage was 2.1 percent as of December 31, 2025 (1.2 percent as of December 31, 2024). Gross cash amounted to SEK 27,119m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 9.2 years.
  • For fiscal year 2025, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend per share of SEK 5.60 (5.20) to be paid in two installments, SEK 4.00 in May, 2026, and SEK 1.60 in November, 2026.

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on January 22, 2026.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


