A consortium led by Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has won a new contract to provide program management and technical solutions for planning and development of nuclear new build in the Netherlands.

A fuel storage pool at the Netherlands' existing nuclear power plant. (Image courtesy of Het Ministerie van Klimaat)

The NEXUS-NL consortium, comprising Amentum, Arcadis, Tractebel, and NRG PALLAS, will work on the development of up to two new gigawatt-scale power plants to support the nation's strategies for decarbonization and energy security and will support the Nuclear Energy Organisation Netherlands (NEO NL), which will be established next month.

Valued at a maximum of $207 million (€180 million), the two-year framework agreement, with options for three additional one-year extensions, was awarded by the Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth. In the initial phase, the consortium will oversee site characterization, technology selection, and planning work scope for site enabling, utility connections and transportation links.

"This award advances our strategy as a leader in gigawatt-scale nuclear new build around the world, based on our deep technical knowledge and unmatched expertise in program and project management," said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum's Energy Environment business. "Amentum will bring global project delivery expertise and apply our experience from complex nuclear infrastructure and new build programs in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East to support the Netherlands' nuclear power expansion plans."

In a statement, the Dutch Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth said: "We are confident that the NEXUS-NL consortium can perform the role as Technical Support Organisation excellently due to its extensive expertise and experience, both in the international nuclear domain and in the Dutch context."

Amentum will contribute its expertise in managing large nuclear new-build programs, including setting up a project management office, technology selection, design and engineering expertise and commercial and procurement strategies.

Arcadis will focus on siting studies, conventional licensing, and permitting.

Tractebel will bring its owner's engineering experience to define technical requirements for technology selection and will lead front-end engineering design studies.

NRG PALLAS will offer specialized Dutch nuclear expertise from the PALLAS-reactor program, particularly on key interfaces between nuclear and conventional licensing.

The Dutch government has identified nuclear energy as a key enabler of its policy to achieve climate neutrality in the energy supply by 2040.

