Strong Investor Demand Drives First Close for Flashpoint's second Direct Secondary Fund targeting US$75-100M

Fund II builds on a proven strategy of providing shareholder liquidity to high-growth tech companies founded by European and Israeli entrepreneurs, backed by a strong track record that includes Printify, Preply, and Chess.com.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashpoint , a leading international technology investment firm focused on high-growth companies originating from Europe and Israel, today announced the first closing of its second dedicated direct secondaries fund, Flashpoint Direct Secondary Fund II, targeting US$75-100 million. 20 Limited Partners, including international family offices and high-net-worth individuals-many returning from the first fund-have committed to the Fund. This marks the firm's eighth overall fund.

The new Fund addresses the growing need for liquidity in the maturing European-Israeli tech ecosystem. It will provide exit opportunities for early investors, employees, and founders of later-stage tech businesses, while also helping portfolio companies simplify their capital structure.

Fund II builds on the success of Flashpoint Secondary Fund I, launched in 2021 and anchored by the Scheinberg family office. The predecessor fund demonstrated Flashpoint's ability to identify value in the secondary market, making ten investments, including:

Preply , achieving unicorn status in late 2025,

, achieving unicorn status in late 2025, Printify , reaching unicorn status in late 2024,

, reaching unicorn status in late 2024, Category leaders such as Travelier, AirHelp, K2View, and Booksy.

Beyond capital, Flashpoint has leveraged its deep market expertise to develop tools for the ecosystem, including a publicly available valuation tool that provides pricing estimates for shares in growth-stage private tech companies.

The direct secondary strategy is led by Michael Szalontay, Co-founder and General Partner of Flashpoint, who brings a renowned track record in secondary transactions, including the successful investment in Chess.com, the world's premier online chess platform.

Michael Szalontay , Co-founder and General Partner of Flashpoint, commented:

"The success of our first direct secondary fund validated our thesis that there is a massive, underserved need for liquidity in our core markets. With Fund II, we are doubling down on our strategy of partnering with top later-stage companies and their shareholders. The opportunity for disciplined secondary investing in tech is uniquely compelling today."

Lukas Harustiak , Partner at Flashpoint Direct Secondary, added:

"Our approach to direct secondaries is rooted in building durable relationships with high-quality companies. Secondary capital can serve as a strategic tool-supporting cap table optimisation, employee incentive programs, and M&A financing. We aim to be constructive, aligned partners with management teams."

Noam Toister, CEO & Co-Founder at Travelier, Flashpoint Secondary portfolio company:

"We have known the Flashpoint Secondary team for a number of years prior to partnering. Since their first investment, they have become a valued partner, supporting the delivery of our employee incentivisation programme through multiple employee share buy-backs."

