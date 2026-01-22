Questex LLC: Questex's IHIF EMEA Unveils the BxR (Brand x Residential) EMEA Programme, Dedicated to Investment, Development and Strategy within the Branded Residences Landscape

Key players confirmed to participate include RoundShield, ASG Iberia, Blasson, Bugatti International, Starwood Hotels and Giorgio Armani

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026, Europe's must-attend hospitality investment conference, today unveils the new BxRprogramme, which is a dedicated track focused on investment, development and strategy within the branded residences landscape. The full-day programme on 23 March, offers hospitality investment professionals an opportunity to explore the intersection of brand power, investment strategy and real estate innovation. IHIF EMEA takes place 23 - 25 March 2026 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin, Germany. Register here.

The BxR programme is focused on branded residences as a standalone investment and development asset class, reflecting on the rapid growth of the sector across the region. The programme focuses on how branded residences work in practice, from developer strategies and brand selection to sales, contract negotiation and long-term operation via case studies and in-depth discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges. As pipelines expand and investor scrutiny increases, BxR EMEA brings together the people shaping the next phase of the market to share real insight and move from concept to execution.

Attendees will gain insights from brokers, developers, marketers and brand representatives, including:

Brian Betel, Global Head of Direct Assets, ASG Iberia

Enrique Benjumea, Founder, Blasson

Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director, Bugatti International

Ina Plunien, Vice-President, Cedar Capital Partners

Enrico Erba Springorum, Head of Branded Real Estate, Giorgio Armani

Helena Amaral Neto, Managing Partner, Luxulting

Mitra Ghamsari, Founder & CEO, Persepolis Investments

Giovanni de Niederhausern, Senior Vice President, Architecture & Product Design, Pininfarina

Lynn Villadolid, Strategy & Marketing, Proprietes & Co

Philipp Henle, Managing Director - Hospitality, RoundShield

Stephanie Segaux, Vice President - Development, EMEA, Starwood Hotels

Richard Bursby, Partner, Taylor Wessing

Additional speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Learn more about BxR EMEA here.

Olga Andreevskikh, Senior Conference Producer, IHIF EMEA said, "Branded residences have moved from niche to one of the most compelling investment opportunities in global real estate. With BxR EMEA, we're bringing together the developers, brands, and dealmakers who are actively shaping this market, not theorising about it. The quality of speakers, the depth of debate, and the appetite we're seeing reflect just how central branded living has become to the future of real estate and hospitality."

