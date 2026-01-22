Li-FT Power Ltd.: Li-FT Power Provides Financing Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT" or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to provide updates as to its previously announced offerings outlined in its joint press release with Winsome Resources Limited ("Winsome") issued on December 15, 2025 (Perth time) (the "Initial Press Release").

As outlined in the Initial Press Release, in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Winsome, the Company entered into agreements with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead underwriter and sole-bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$40 million (the "Offerings"), consisting of:

The Subscription Receipt Offering

3,876,000 "flow-through" subscription receipts of LIFT (the " FT Subscription Receipts ") at a price of C$6.45 (the " FT Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of C$25,000,200; and

") at a price of C$6.45 (the " ") for gross proceeds of C$25,000,200; and 1,162,800 subscription receipts of LIFT (the "Non-FT Subscription Receipts", and together with the FT Subscription Receipts, the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$4.30 (the "Non-FT Issue Price") for gross proceeds of C$5,000,040.

The Non-Subscription Receipt Offering

775,200 "flow-through" common shares of LIFT (the " FT Shares ") at the FT Issue Price for gross proceeds of C$5,000,040; and

") at the FT Issue Price for gross proceeds of C$5,000,040; and 1,162,800 common shares of LIFT (the "Non-FT Shares", and together with the FT Shares, the "Shares") at the Non-FT Issue Price for gross proceeds of C$5,000,040.

Additionally, in connection with (i) the offering of the Subscription Receipts, LIFT granted the Underwriters an option to sell up to C$4,500,000 of additional Subscription Receipts, in any combination as agreed to between LIFT and the Underwriters, at the applicable offering prices; and (ii) the offering of the Shares, LIFT granted the Underwriters an option to sell up to C$2,000,000 of additional Shares, in any combination as agreed to between LIFT and the Underwriters, at the applicable offering prices. Each of the foregoing options of the Underwriters shall be exercisable, in whole or in part, until two days prior to the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company hereby advises that the issuance price specifically for the FT Subscription Receipts has been increased from C$6.45 to C$6.88 per FT Subscription Receipt, such that the gross proceeds expected to be raised by the Company from the sale of the 3,876,000 FT Subscription Receipts has increased from C$25,000,200 to C$26,666,880, excluding any exercise of the applicable Underwriters' option noted above.

The Offerings are currently scheduled to close on or about January 29, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). Closing is subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All other material terms of the Offerings remain unchanged. Please refer to the Initial Press Release (dated December 15th, 2025) for further details.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.



