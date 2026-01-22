Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - ZIPAIR Tokyo has announced the launch of the new souvenir service "AKIBA GO" for passengers departing from Narita Airport, Tokyo on other airlines.

AKIBA GO is the latest initiative following AKIBA ZIP, the souvenir service exclusively for passengers boarding ZIPAIR flights launched in December 2024. Similar to AKIBA ZIP, purchased items can be collected as checked baggage at the airport, eliminating the hassle of carrying or packing them.

As a new service available to customers beyond ZIPAIR passengers, the company aims to meet a broader range of needs.

How to Use the Service

Eligible Flights: Flights departing from Narita Airport, Tokyo operated by other airlines

※This service is not available for international transfer flights at Narita Airport, Tokyo.

Purchase items on the "AKIBA GO" website by 12:00 AM (Japan time) three days prior to your departure date (item pickup date).

Pick up your items at the JALABC counter on the 4th floor of the North Wing of Narita Airport Terminal 1 on the pickup day (departure day).

After picking up your items, check them in as checked baggage at your airline's check-in counter.

At your arrival airport, retrieve your items from the baggage carousel.

Pickup Location

Narita International Airport Terminal 1 North Wing JAL ABC Counter (4F)

AKIBA GO Website:

https://akiba-go.com

About ZIPAIR Tokyo, Inc.:

ZIPAIR is Japan's first medium-to-long-distance international LCC (low-cost airline) wholly owned by Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. The airline operates flights from Narita to various international destinations, including Seoul, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose (California) and Vancouver.

