Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Confirms Blind Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Hank, HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from the 2025 drilling program at the HWY 37 Project. The 933 km2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Drillhole HW-25-011 confirms discovery of a new copper - gold (Cu-Au) porphyry system below the Hank epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralized system. Assays from HW-25-011 returned 425.0 meters1 (m) of 0.40% CuEq2 (0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag) (Figure 1 - 5). This newly identified zone represents a blind discovery, as porphyry Cu-Au mineralization had not previously been recognized or reported at Hank. These results validate Kingfisher's exploration model and demonstrate the potential for the Hank area to host one or more large-scale porphyry Cu-Au systems.

Highlights from this release include:

Discovery of a blind porphyry Cu-Au system with 425.0 m of 0.40% CuEq (Figure 1 - 5).

Potential for a large-tonnage porphyry Cu-Au system nested below the Hank epithermal Au-Ag system (Figure 1 - 5).

Zonation observed in drillhole HW-25-011 progresses from low to higher temperature alteration demonstrating a vector towards a porphyry heat source to the southeast. This is indicated by: Increasing Cu:Au ratios downhole toward the southeast (Figure 4) Sulfide mineralogy (see summary and discussion below) Alteration and vein zonation (see summary and discussion below)

2026 Target Area to be drill tested, approximately 1.75 km x 0.95 km (Figure 2 - 5), defined by geophysical, geological and exploration inputs 3 .

Mineralization remains open in all directions, with the drill hole terminating in increasing copper grades at 959.0 m depth (Figure 3).

Induced polarization (IP) surveys lines north and south of HW-25-011 outline broad areas of chargeability possibly indicating the presence of a large, disseminated sulfide body (Figure 4).

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher, states, "The final hole of the 2025 program validates our long-standing belief that the shallow Hank Au-Ag epithermal mineralization is driven by a large porphyry Cu-Au system. This impressive first intercept of 425.0 metres of 0.40% CuEq is interpreted to be on the margin of the system, with anticipated increases in grade toward the conceptual core. The scale and consistency of this discovery, along with a wide untested area hosting strong geophysical anomalies, highlight the potential for further exploration and support the need for aggressive follow-up drilling in 2026."

Table 1. Drill Results from this Release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)2 AuEq (g/t)2 HW-25-011 281.0 293.0 12.0 0.02 1.18 1.6 - 1.22 Incl. 284.85 286.45 1.6 0.01 6.95 3.5 - 6.99 and 357.0 362.4 5.4 0.01 0.94 1.5 - 0.97 and 468.0 497.0 29.0 0.01 0.27 2.1 - 0.30 and 534.0 959.0 425.0 0.15 0.21 2.2 0.40 0.37

Figure 1: Plan View Historical and 2025 Drillhole Locations

Figure 2: Plan view of HW-25-011 relative to historical drilling and section lines.

Figure 3: Interpreted Cross Section HW-25-011

Figure 4: IP Sections

Figure 5: 3D view looking oblique to the northeast showing the location of HW-25-011 relative to the proposed "2026 target area" at Hank for future drill testing, historical drilling and location of the Williams & Mary Cu-Au Deposits as well as the Hank Epithermal Au-Ag System

HW-25-011 Summary & Discussion

Porphyry-style mineralization and alteration was identified through detailed core logging and geochemical analysis in drill hole HW-25-011, which returned 425.0 m grading 0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, and 2.2 g/t Ag (0.40% CuEq) (Figure 3). The host lithologies intersected are limited to volcanics with the exception of two, meter-scale dykes characterized by an increase in quartz veins and chalcopyrite mineralization locally.

Alteration observed in HW-25-011 is consistent with what is typically developed along the flanks of a porphyry copper-gold system. Visual observations show widespread, multi-generational porphyry-style veins and disseminated sulfide mineralization, characterized by pyrite greater than chalcopyrite throughout much of the hole. Prior to HW-25-011, historical drilling at Hank had not identified porphyry-style mineralization or zoned porphyry alteration.

Three alteration-mineralization domains are interpreted within HW-25-011. These domains are consistent with increasing proximity to a porphyry center:

0-530 m: Porphyry-distal (low temperature) alteration characterized by quartz-carbonate veins and disseminated pyrite, accompanied by elevated Pb, Zn, Ag and Au concentrations. 530-890 m: Porphyry-flanking (moderate temperature) alteration assemblage of quartz-chlorite-magnetite-pyrite hosted in volcanics. Pyrite-to-chalcopyrite ratios are high overall, with locally elevated chalcopyrite associated with higher-density quartz stockwork domains. 890-959 m: Porphyry-proximal (moderate to high temperature) alteration marked by lower pyrite-to-chalcopyrite ratios and the appearance of early K-feldspar-magnetite-chalcopyrite veins within a broad quartz-chlorite-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite ± molybdenite alteration assemblage.

Across the reported interval, an increase in Cu:Au ratio downhole and toward the southeast also supports vectoring toward a higher temperature and possibly more copper-dominant porphyry core to the southeast. This same pattern and vector is also observed in the sulfide mineralogy with the visual estimates showing pyrite >> chalcopyrite transitioning to pyrite > chalcopyrite. Mineralization remains open in all directions, with the hole terminating in mineralization at 959.0 m depth.

Induced polarization (IP) survey lines completed north and south of HW-25-011 (Figure 4) indicate a broad chargeability body interpreted to represent a large sulfide system. The IP chargeability data indicates a potentially broader zone of disseminated sulfide than what is outlined within the "2026 Target Area" shape in Figures 2 - 5.

The priority 2026 target area is defined by integrated geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets and covers approximately 1.75 km × 0.95 km (Figure 2 - 5). This represents the Company's top priority for follow-up drilling in 2026.

Other

Dustin Perry - CEO, will be presenting at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, tomorrow (Friday, January 23) at 3:00 pm PST. Those wishing to attend can visit metalsinvestorforum.com for registration details.

Drill core from Williams as well as the new Hank porphyry discovery (HW-25-011) will be on display for the public to view at the core shack during the AME Round Up in Vancouver, BC, on January 26 and 27.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Drilling on site at the HWY 37 Project was supervised by on-site Kingfisher personnel who implemented a full QAQC program using coarse blanks, pulp blanks, standards, and duplicates inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site using tamper proof seals with unique identifiers. The samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) lab in Vancouver, British Columbia. BV's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. Diamond drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of BV's MA200 process for low level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS) and MA 370 process for higher level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES). Gold assaying was completed using FA430, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. If applicable, base metal overlimits were finalized with titration, and gold overlimits completed with a gravimetric finish. Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

Table 2. 2025 Drill Results HYW-37 Project

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)2 AuEq (g/t)2 HW-25-001 249.0 797.1 548.1 0.14 0.16 1.8 0.34 0.31 incl. 426.55 550.75 124.2 0.18 0.23 3.0 0.47 0.43 HW-25-002 118.0 124.0 6.0 0.01 0.48 1.1 - 0.50 and 201.0 217.0 16.0 0.01 0.26 2.3 - 0.29 and 233.0 247.0 14.0 0.02 0.27 2.0 - 0.32 and 405.0 415.0 10.0 0.01 0.45 1.4 - 0.47 HW-25-003 101.7 108.0 6.3 0.01 0.50 5.0 - 0.56 and 160.0 164.0 4.0 0.01 0.77 8.6 - 0.87 and 487.5 488.4 0.9 0.01 1.68 33.9 - 2.02 and 504.0 510.0 6.0 0.03 0.34 4.2 - 0.41 HW-25-004 328.1 885.9 557.8 0.29 0.30 1.6 0.64 0.58 incl. 328.1 562.45 234.35 0.44 0.49 2.3 1.00 0.91 HW-25-005 Hole abandoned - HW-25-006 is the redrill HW-25-006 192.0 433.0 241.0 0.01 0.28 0.4 - 0.29 incl. 197.0 307.0 110.0 0.01 0.47 0.2 - 0.49 HW-25-007 Hole abandoned - HW-25-011 is the redrill HW-25-008 3.65 893.0 889.35 0.21 0.22 1.5 0.47 0.43 incl. 287.95 328.10 40.15 0.46 0.62 2.5 1.16 1.06 HW-25-009 49.3 322.0 272.7 0.11 0.15 4.0 0.31 0.29 HW-25-010 4.3 726.0 721.7 0.22 0.21 1.3 0.46 0.42 incl. 4.3 83.0 78.7 0.43 0.50 3.0 1.01 0.93 incl. 273.0 320.55 47.55 0.49 0.56 1.9 1.12 1.03 HW-25-011 281.0 293.0 12.0 0.02 1.18 1.6 - 1.22 incl. 284.85 286.45 1.6 0.01 6.95 3.5 - 6.99 and 357.0 362.4 5.4 0.01 0.94 1.5 - 0.97 and 468.0 497.0 29.0 0.01 0.27 2.1 - 0.30 and 534.0 959.0 425.0 0.15 0.21 2.2 0.40 0.37

Table 3. Collar location and orientation of 2025 Drilling

Hole ID Easting (mE) North (mN) Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Final Depth (m) UTM NAD83 Zone 09 HW-25-001 409395 6344077 119 -80 803 HW-25-002 409769 6343628 292 -85 550 HW-25-003 410086 6343432 286 -68 668 HW-25-004 409510 6344131 169 -75 886 HW-25-005 410475 6341586 295 -76 282 HW-25-006 410475 6341586 295 -77 839 HW-25-007 408790 6342028 110 -65 192 HW-25-008 409415 6343882 027 -73 893 HW-25-009 409586 6343818 255 -82 761 HW-25-010 409419 6343879 075 -84 797 HW-25-011 408790 6342028 111 -65 959

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 90,909,852 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 True widths of the reported mineralized interval have not been determined.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed therefore recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver. The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: AuEq = gold (g/t) + (copper (%) x 0.9143) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0100). The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109) Differences may occur due to rounding.

3 Dependent on funding

