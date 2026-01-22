Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Giftima, the newly launched digital gift card platform under Swedish company H.H Mindful Hiring AB, has officially begun operations in early 2026 for customers in the Nordic region, Germany, and Poland. The platform offers consumers a direct way to access a wide range of major brand gift cards while earning points for future use.





Giftima allows registered users to browse a catalogue of well-known retailers, select gift card values, and complete purchases through a secure online process. The full list of available brands is accessible upon sign-up. The platform utilizes a points system, where each point is equivalent to one Euro. Points can be redeemed for additional gift cards or sent to other Giftima users.

H.H Mindful Hiring AB's founder and CEO, Kim Alexander Ludwig, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience to the venture. Under his direction, Giftima aims to establish a reliable and frictionless purchasing process for users evaluating digital gift card options within Europe's e-commerce space.

The platform features transparent pricing for each brand, including visible cashback rates before purchase. Once a transaction is completed, the corresponding points are added to the user's account. Gift cards can be purchased for personal use or sent digitally to another registered user. Market-specific brand assortments are offered in each region where the service is active.

The process to earn points is as follows:

Join : Users create an account through a free registration process.

: Users create an account through a free registration process. Shop : Users select an available brand or offer and complete their purchase.

: Users select an available brand or offer and complete their purchase. Get Discounts : Applicable discounts for participating brands activate during the shopping process.

: Applicable discounts for participating brands activate during the shopping process. Redeem Gifts: Accumulated points may be redeemed for gift cards, perk options, or preset bundles.

H.H Mindful Hiring AB plans to continue expanding Giftima's brand offerings throughout 2026. Dedicated mobile applications for Android and iOS are also planned for release by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The apps will provide access to the same catalogue of brands, purchasing functions, and rewards tracking available on the main website.

About Giftima

Giftima is a digital gift card platform operated by H.H Mindful Hiring AB. Launched in 2026, it provides customers across Europe with access to major brand gift cards, reward point accumulation, and secure digital gifting options. The platform offers country-specific brand ranges and a structured points system designed for consistent value. For more information, visit https://giftima.com.

