Fujiyama Power Systems has started production at its 1 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Dadri, India, with all output intended for in-house use to strengthen supply-chain security and support domestic content programs.From pv magazine India Fujiyama Power Systems, a rooftop solar solutions provider in India, has commenced production at its 1 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The company said the facility will cater entirely to in-house consumption, strengthening its backward integration and supply-chain security. The company currently operates 1.6 GW of solar panel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...