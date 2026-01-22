The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Replacement: Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

The following amendment has been made to the 'Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares' announcement released on 21 January 2026 at 13:33pm.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £5,461.05 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2025. The effective sale on 21 January 2026 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,201 shares of LTL.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

22 January 2026

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell fifty-one of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of the LTL profit share scheme.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £5,461.05 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2025. The effective sale on 21 January 2026 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,201 shares of LTL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910