VT Markets Publishes 2026 Outlook Report Highlighting Opportunities Amid Steady Growth

SYDNEY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --VT Markets today announced the release of its 2026 Global Market Outlook, titled "Steady Growth, Balanced Inflation: Navigating a Regime of Structural Opportunity." The report delivers a forward-looking, multi-asset assessment of the trends and opportunities expected to shape global markets in 2026, drawing on in-depth analysis across equities, foreign exchange, crypto assets, and commodities.

As global growth steadies and inflation pressures continue to normalize, markets are entering a new phase marked by structural adjustment and more balanced risk conditions. Developed by VT Markets' analyst team, the report examines how these shifts may influence asset allocation, sector leadership, and trading strategy, enabling market participants to move beyond short-term volatility and focus on longer-term positioning.

Key Highlights from the 2026 Global Market Outlook

2026 Equities Outlook

Authored by Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, the equities outlook assesses global and U.S. equity markets, covering U.S. economic performance, key drivers, sector opportunities and risks, as well as index technicals and scenario-based outlooks. The analysis highlights the importance of selectivity as market leadership broadens.

2026 Forex Outlook

Written by Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst, the FX outlook examines the global macro and policy backdrop shaping currency markets, outlining key drivers, potential scenarios, and practical trader takeaways, with central bank divergence and capital flows as core themes.

2026 Emerging and alternative assets

Analyzed by Eduardo Ramos, Senior Market Analyst, this section evaluates developments across emerging and alternative asset classes through the lens of institutional engagement, capital allocation trends, and market structure evolution.

2026 Commodities Outlook

Written by Nayel Al-Jawabra, Senior Market Analyst, the commodities outlook explores a "new commodity regime," focusing on structural demand drivers, strategic supply dynamics, and portfolio implications.

The report also includes a special China-focused edition, authored by Ray Yang, Market Analyst, providing targeted insight into China's economic performance, policy direction, structural challenges, and investment opportunities.

Rather than short-term forecasts, the VT Markets 2026 Global Market Outlook emphasizes scenario analysis, risk awareness, and strategic preparedness across asset classes and regions.

The 2026 Global Market Outlook: Steady Growth, Balanced Inflation: Navigating a Regime of Structural Opportunity is now available for download via link here.

