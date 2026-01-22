Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Famous Labs, the parent company behind Famous.ai and SuperCool, today announced the closing of its pre-seed financing round, led by Impellent Ventures, at a $300 million valuation.

Famous Labs is currently operating at a $32 million annual revenue runrate, driven by rapid adoption across creators, founders, agencies, and enterprises using its AI-native platforms to build applications, generate content, and launch products without traditional technical barriers.

Founded to rethink how software and creative tools are built and distributed, Famous Labs focuses on enabling people to move from idea to execution instantly, removing the friction that has historically limited who gets to create.

"Most AI today is still trapped in explanation mode," said Alex Mehr, Ph.D., CEO of Famous Labs. "We are building systems that do not just answer questions. They do the work. Famous Labs exists to give individuals and companies leverage at a scale that used to require entire teams."

Impellent Ventures cited Famous Labs' traction, revenue profile, and platform breadth as key drivers behind leading the round.

"What stood out to us was not just the growth. It was the inevitability," said Philip Beauregard, Partner at Impellent Ventures. "Famous Labs is redefining what creation looks like in an AI-first world, and the numbers validate that this shift is already underway."

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development across its ecosystem, expand enterprise adoption, and continue investing in infrastructure that enables real-time creation at scale.

About Famous Labs

Famous Labs is a U.S.-based technology company building AI-native platforms that allow anyone to create software, media, and digital products through simple natural language input. Its portfolio includes Famous.ai and SuperCool, serving creators, founders, and enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit https://famouslabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280615

Source: PRNews OU