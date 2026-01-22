HONG KONG, Jan 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 35th Education & Careers Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today and will run for four days (22 to 25 January, Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo gathers over 860 organisations from 23 countries and regions, including government bureaux and departments, tertiary institutions, and education centres, showcasing Hong Kong's advantages as an international hub for pursuing higher education and nurturing international talents.Innovation and technology are among the focal points this year. Over 100 activities will be held during the expo, including sharing by representatives from leading enterprises such as J.P. Morgan and Lenovo on career development opportunities in Hong Kong. Various interactive activities are also available, with free admission to the public throughout the four-day event.Officiating at the Expo's opening ceremony are Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director and Dr Choi Yuk-lin, JP, Secretary for Education, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. Ms Chong said in her welcoming remarks: 'The Education and Careers Expo provides a crucial platform for international and local students to explore Hong Kong's world-class education and career development opportunities. It also helps promote Hong Kong's high-quality educational resources globally, consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international higher education hub.This year's fair continues with the theme 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits,' and brings together various tertiary institutions, education centres and consulates-general in Hong Kong. A record participation of 31 Hong Kong government bureaux and departments, along with various public and private organisations, reflects the strong demand for diverse talents and underscores Hong Kong as a talent hub.'Focusing on Hong Kong's future opportunities: cross-sector exchanges inspire new perspectivesThis year's Expo is divided into two main sections ' 'Education' and 'Careers'. It features four themed days focusing on 'Civil Servants & Public Services', 'Next Gen Technologies', 'Healthcare & Wellness' and 'Greater Bay Area Opportunities'. The 2025 Policy Address announced measures to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an education hub and talent centre while cultivating and attracting innovation and technology professionals. In line with this direction, this year's Expo hosts a series of themed talks and seminars to encourage students from neighbouring regions to pursue further studies and career opportunities in Hong Kong, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as an international post-secondary education hub.Highlights include the specially curated seminar 'A Date with Giants', exploring career and further studies opportunities in Hong Kong through exchanges with representatives from Lenovo, J.P. Morgan, and Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong and an undergraduate entrepreneur (USIMS Limited) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Suitable for students, job seekers, and those interested in development opportunities in Hong Kong, this session offers insight into the latest trends of career development in innovation and technology, finance, and further study opportunity while expanding professional networks and horizons. Also, The China Hong Kong Elite Union will invite 'Hong Kong Drifters', Chinese Mainland students who study in Hong Kong, to share their experience from education to employment.The 'Education' section is divided into four zones. The 'Local Studies' zone brings together numerous universities, vocational and professional education institutions, including the Vocational Training Council (VTC), which is dedicated to nurturing talents in innovation and green technology. Independently developed by the Engineering Discipline of IVE, member institution of VTC and winner of the World Solar Challenge held in Australia last year, the SOPHIE 8x model is displayed at the Expo to showcase how students applied new energy theories learned in the classroom to practical applications, demonstrating the potential of Hong Kong's young generation in the innovation and technology field. The Hong Kong Institute of Construction presents its latest technological and innovative achievements with a series of immersive learning experiences including demonstrations of construction robot dogs and humanoid robot. A "DIY Robotic Dog Workshop" provides the public with hands-on experience in applying innovative technology to education and construction. Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong also introduces programmes such as Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise Management, and Global Logistics Technology to equip students with emerging technological and industry-specific skills for the future workplace.The 'Non-Hong Kong Education' zone comprises consulates based in Hong Kong, overseas universities and educational organisations from various countries and regions, and offers study-abroad advisory services covering Europe, the Americas, Asia and countries and regions along the Belt and Road.The 'Lifelong Learning' and 'Youth Zone' sections provide a wide spectrum of further education and industry information for working professionals, career switchers and young people. The Employees Retraining Board (ERB) introduces skills-based training courses which cover multiple industry categories, technology applications and workplace languages and provide training consultancy services. The Professional Communication Association shares insight on public speaking, debating, and job interview techniques. Organisations such as the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and the Hong Kong Youth Exchange Promotion United Association provide young people with career planning support, summer job opportunities and internship placement information.Active government participation and upgraded free 'CV Clinic'The 'Careers' Zone features over 31 government bureaux and departments, including the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Education Bureau, the Civil Service Bureau, and the Judiciary. Providing career opportunities and information in disciplinary forces, professional and technical roles, and administrative and management grades. A dedicated Civil Service Bureau seminar zone will host a total of 17 career seminars in collaboration with multiple government departments and the Independent Commission Against Corruption. These include 'Administrative Officers Multiverse Explored: Unlocking Limitless Possibilities in Public Administration', which introduces the diverse scope of work within the Administrative Officer grade to inspire young people aspiring to public service. Also,the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will showcase the important role of veterinary surgeons in safeguarding public health and share how quarantine detector dogs assist in disease prevention and maintain social wellbeing.The 'Recruitment Square' gathers multiple job platforms, recruitment consultancy firms and enterprises to accept job applications on-site, with some providing on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes to apply for positions.The 'CV Clinic', which received an enthusiastic response last year, returns with a comprehensive upgrade. This year, the Clinic features six services including 1:1 CV consultations, professional CV portrait photography, 1:1 Trainee Programme & Career Consultation, 'Aptitude Test Ready Station', Personal Colour Analysis and the latest 2026 edition of the '16 Personality Types Magic Quiz', leveraging technology to support jobseekers in enhancing their competitiveness. Job seekers may reserve these onsite services in advance via the Education & Careers Expo website. Quotas are limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.Throughout the exhibition, over 100 activities will be held, covering multiple fields including technology, healthcare, and overseas studies. The Expo features a number of experts and industry leaders who will speak on the latest industry developments to help students and job seekers seize future opportunities:The Expo also features a series of workshops and hands-on activities suitable for parents to attend with their children, including a mock courtroom set up by the Judiciary, allowing participants to experience a courtroom environment firsthand and deepen their understanding of judicial procedures and legal professions. There is also a mock TV studio and recording studio set up by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) where participants can experience professional production workflows first-hand.Admission is free for the public over the four-day exhibition period. Admission is free for the public over the four-day exhibition period. Visitors can also enjoy the 'Instant Career Snapshot' AI photo experience and receive complimentary souvenirs, including a limited-edition mobile phone strap for the 35th Education & Careers Expo, while stocks last.

In her welcome remarks, Sophia Chong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said the Education & Careers Expo had long been providing the public with an excellent platform, bringing together comprehensive and up-to-date information on further education and employment, solidifying Hong Kong's role as an international hub for post-secondary education and high-calibre talents.Dr Choi Yuk-lin, JP, Secretary for Education, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, delivered the opening remarks at the 35th Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Education & Careers.Sophia Chong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (fifth left) and Dr Choi Yuk-lin, JP, Secretary for Education (fifth right) at the opening ceremony.The 'Education' section comprises four main zones, with the 'Local Studies' zone bringing together multiple universities and tertiary institutions.The 'Careers' Zone features a record participation of 31 government bureaux and departments, providing career opportunities and information in disciplinary forces, professional and technical roles, and administrative and management grades.Vocational Training Council (VTC)'s Engineering discipline presents the SOPHIE 8x model, winner of the World Solar Challenge held in Australia, showcasing how students transformed theories to practical innovation and green technology capabilities.The Expo features four themed days, with the opening day focusing on 'Civil Servants & Public Services'. Government departments and the Independent Commission Against Corruption hosted various seminars introducing job roles and sharing valuable work experience.The Judiciary has set up a mock courtroom at the Expo, allowing participants to experience the court environment firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of judicial procedures and the legal profession.International professional image trainer May Chan shared five essential workplace dressing tips for new graduates.The Career Zone features a free 'CV Clinic', comprehensively upgraded this year with new services including personal colour analysis.The expo also offers interactive and hands-on activities, including access to RTHK's mock TV and recording studio to experience the real media working environment. About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.