Savannah Bee Company Shares Environmental & Community Impact Update, Highlighting Global Beekeeping Partnerships, Regenerative Initiatives, and National Pollinator Support

The purpose-driven honey brand highlights expanded education initiatives, habitat restoration, regenerative partnerships, and global beekeeping efforts.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Savannah Bee Company, known for its commitment to pollinator protection and environmental stewardship, is sharing a look at the environmental and community impact the company has made to date, including expanded educational outreach, habitat restoration, regenerative partnerships, and global beekeeping initiatives.

Through its long-standing nonprofit arm, The Bee Cause, Savannah Bee Company has deepened its investment in pollinator education and youth engagement, collectively reaching more than 1.43 million children through pollinator-themed book donations to schools and libraries, Bee Grant recipients, and immersive educational experiences. The company has supported more than 1,300 living observation hive Bee Grants awarded to schools, nonprofits, and community organizations, helped establish nearly 90 pollinator gardens, installed digital hives in classrooms across urban school districts, and introduced hundreds of native bee habitats nationwide and abroad.

Today, The Bee Cause supports a network of more than 2,500 schools across all 50 states, Canada, Haiti, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Guam.

"These programs are about more than awareness, they are about building real relationships between the next generation and the natural world," said Ted Dennard, Founder and CEO of Savannah Bee Company. "When children can see pollinators up close and understand their role in our food system and ecosystems, conservation becomes personal."

Alongside its educational work, Savannah Bee Company continued to expand its environmental and land-based initiatives. The company signed on as a supportive partner of Bee Regenerative, a nationally recognized organization focused on long-term research and regenerative land practices that benefit pollinators and entire ecosystems. This multi-year partnership supports projects across ranchlands in the Greater Yellowstone region and regenerative vineyards, exploring the symbiotic relationship between native bees, pesticide-free landscapes, and agricultural outcomes.

Savannah Bee Company also strengthened its commitment to hands-on stewardship and local leadership, donating 10% of its 2025 net sales to schools environmental nonprofits, and national conservation groups.

Dennard currently serves on the boards of Bee City Savannah, the Pollinator Advisory Sustainability Board for the Island of Tybee, and the Caretta Project, the oldest national sea turtle research organization based on Wassaw Island.

"We believe meaningful change happens when businesses move beyond donations and into active stewardship," Dennard said. "Protecting bees means protecting entire ecosystems. Our work is about creating a future where pollinators, agriculture, and communities thrive together."

On a global level, Savannah Bee Company continues building ethical and regenerative supply chains by working directly with beekeepers across the Yucatán Peninsula, southern Brazil, the mountains of Spain, the Bahamas, and regions throughout the United States, Ukraine, Romania, and Hungary. Over the past two years, the company has invested heavily in developing a long-term sourcing infrastructure in southern Brazil, partnering with traditional beekeepers in one of the world's most biodiverse honey-producing regions. The company also participated in the global beekeeping community as an attendee at Apimondia, the World Beekeeping Conference, in Copenhagen.

Domestically, Savannah Bee Company expanded public education and engagement efforts. More than 3,000 visitors participated in bee tours at the company's Wilmington Island headquarters last year alone. The company also completed the largest bee mural in the United States at its Westside Savannah warehouse, which now serves as the visual centerpiece for its forthcoming immersive experience.

Looking ahead to 2026, Savannah Bee Company will further evolve its impact platform with the launch of BeeTopia, an immersive beehive experience scheduled to open in March 2026 at the company's Savannah warehouse. BeeTopia will invite visitors to step inside the world of honeybees through interactive education, observation experiences, and a living pollinator garden designed to model how degraded land can be transformed into thriving habitat.

"For us, impact isn't a campaign, it's our operating system," Dennard added. "The honeybee is the ultimate teacher of collaboration. Everything we build is rooted in that example."

For more information about Savannah Bee Company's mission, programs, and partnerships, visit savannahbee.com.

Ted Dennard and Pictured with Beekeerpers in The Bahamas

SBC Educated Beekeeper in Exuma, Bahamas

