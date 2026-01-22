The Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) has now identified 23.4 GW of operational solar projects across the continent but when taking into account Chinese PV export data, estimates total installed capacity in Africa could reach over 63 GW. The trade body also revealed that the continent installed only 2.4 GW of grid-connected solar last year.Africa installed at least 2.4 GW of solar in 2025, according to figures from the Africa Solar Industry Association's (AFSIA) Africa Solar Outlook 2026 report. The figure is similar to the 2.5 GW of solar that AFSIA recorded as deployed in 2024 at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...