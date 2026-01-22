Ten patent owners establish licensing solution covering Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 standards

Sisvel has launched a groundbreaking Wi-Fi Multimode patent pool offering access to standard essential patents owned by 10 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technology leaders.

As the successor to Sisvel's highly successful Wi-Fi 6 patent pool which, over a three-year period, closed agreements with nearly 40 companies, including Acer, Netgear, Cisco and HP the new programme offers an efficient way to access essential Wi-Fi rights for years to come.

The 10 founding patent owners in the Wi-Fi Multimode programme are Huawei, KPN, Mitsubishi Electric, Orange, Panasonic, Philips, Aegis 11 SA (a Sisvel affiliate), SK Telecom, Wilus and ZTE.

In addition, Sony Group Corporation has taken a licence under the Wi-Fi Multimode programme. This early agreement with a sophisticated and globally recognised Wi-Fi leader and implementer underlines the pool's strong value proposition and the efforts made by Sisvel to engage with all parts of the market during pool formation.

Giorgia Varvelli has been named Wi-Fi Multimode programme manager; she previously held the same role for the Wi-Fi 6 patent pool, playing an instrumental role in its success.

"Today's announcement is a milestone for Wi-Fi licensing," says Sisvel President and CEO Mattia Fogliacco. "We have made it simple and straightforward to access essential rights across multiple Wi-Fi generations in a single transaction. This is the product of years of hard work by the Sisvel team and all our partners. We look forward to repaying the market's trust in us to manage this critically important licensing programme."

"It is exciting to be working with our returning Wi-Fi 6 licensors and the new patent owners that have come on board," adds Varvelli. "With this programme, we continue to send a strong signal to the market: Wi-Fi innovation has value; and there is a transparent, efficient way to license essential rights. This will drive more R&D, more invention and more advanced technologies. Together with leading Wi-Fi implementers Sony, we are building a Wi-Fi licensing environment that powers innovation."

Visit https://www.wifipatentpool.com for more information.

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel We Power Innovation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122892826/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Giulia Dini

Head of Communications

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com