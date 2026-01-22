The government of Grenada is looking for firms to supply and install solar systems for residential and agro-processing customers under its flagship Solar for All program. The deadline for expressions of interest is January 30.Grenada's Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy is searching for installers to take part in the country's Solar for All program. The program, which officially launched in November, is aiming to install solar systems for households and small agro-processors, with a focus on vulnerable and energy-insecure populations. The ministry is now seeking ...

