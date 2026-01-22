Anzeige
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:08
2,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7803,08013:45
Dow Jones News
22.01.2026 12:57 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
22-Jan-2026 / 11:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 
 
DATE: January 22, 2026 

Brokerage House  warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S and whose market making process will be held by 
Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S, in total number of 1.520.000.000, will start trading on the Structured Products 
and Funds Market at Borsa Istanbul A.S. on 23.01.2026. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant 
Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below. 
 
The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales 
prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential 
that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session. 
 
The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 12th of Jan. 2026. 

Code      Initial Sales Price 
 
UDGEK.V    1,63 
 
UDGEL.V    0,99 
 
UDGEM.V    0,78 
 
UDGEN.V    0,66 
 
UDGUI.V    0,99 
 
UDGUJ.V    0,37 
 
UDGUK.V    0,21 
 
UDGEO.V    2,17 
 
UDGEP.V    1,43 
 
UDGER.V    1,15 
 
UDGES.V    0,98 
 
UDGUL.V    0,92 
 
UDGUM.V    0,41 
 
UDGUN.V    0,27 
 
UDGET.V    2,44 
 
UDGEU.V    1,73 
 
UDGEV.V    1,43 
 
UDGEY.V    1,24 
 
UDGUO.V    1,01 
 
UDGUP.V    0,50 
 
UDGUR.V    0,36 
 
UDGEZ.V    3,05 
 
UDGFA.V    2,25 
 
UDGFB.V    1,91 
 
UDGFC.V    1,67 
 
UDGUS.V    0,91 
 
UDGUT.V    0,51 
 
UDGUU.V    0,39 
 
EXGEE.V    0,10 
 
EXGEF.V    0,34 
 
EXGEG.V    1,06 
 
EXGEH.V    2,17 
 
EXGUF.V    0,66 
 
EXGUG.V    0,16 
 
EXGUH.V    0,04 
 
EXGUI.V    0,02 
 
EXGEI.V    0,17 
 
EXGEJ.V    0,45 
 
EXGEK.V    1,16 
 
EXGEL.V    2,20 
 
EXGUJ.V    0,70 
 
EXGUK.V    0,22 
 
EXGUL.V    0,07 
 
EXGUM.V    0,03 
 
EXGEM.V    0,22 
 
EXGEN.V    0,53 
 
EXGEO.V    1,22 
 
EXGEP.V    2,20 
 
EXGUN.V    0,74 
 
EXGUO.V    0,26 
 
EXGUP.V    0,09 
 
EXGUR.V    0,04 
 
EXGER.V    0,31 
 
EXGES.V    0,65 
 
EXGET.V    1,31 
 
EXGEU.V    2,25 
 
EXGUS.V    0,78 
 
EXGUT.V    0,32 
 
EXGUU.V    0,13 
 
EXGUV.V    0,06 
 
AXGAY.V    0,76 
 
AXGAZ.V    1,30 
 
AXGBA.V    2,21 
 
AXGBB.V    3,56 
 
AXGBC.V    5,27 
 
AXGBD.V    7,20 
 
AXGPY.V    0,56 
 
AXGPZ.V    0,24 
 
AXGRA.V    0,11 
 
AXGRB.V    0,07 
 
AXGRC.V    0,06 
 
AXGBE.V    1,18 
 
AXGBF.V    1,80 
 
AXGBG.V    2,69 
 
AXGBH.V    3,95 
 
AXGBI.V    5,51 
 
AXGBJ.V    7,34 
 
AXGRD.V    0,77 
 
AXGRE.V    0,37 
 
AXGRF.V    0,17 
 
AXGRG.V    0,10 
 
AXGRH.V    0,06 
 
AXGBK.V    1,35 
 
AXGBL.V    1,98 
 
AXGBM.V    2,90 
 
AXGBN.V    4,12 
 
AXGBO.V    5,63 
 
AXGBP.V    7,33 
 
AXGRI.V    0,87 
 
AXGRJ.V    0,45 
 
AXGRK.V    0,22 
 
AXGRL.V    0,12 
 
AXGRM.V    0,08 
 
AXGBR.V    1,23 
 
AXGBS.V    2,20 
 
AXGBT.V    3,05 
 
AXGBU.V    4,20 
 
AXGBV.V    5,64 
 
AXGBY.V    7,20 
 
AXGRN.V    1,05 
 
AXGRO.V    0,43 
 
AXGRP.V    0,31 
 
AXGRR.V    0,17 
 
AXGRS.V    0,10 
 
AGGAY.V    18,48 
 
AGGAZ.V    20,38 
 
AGGBA.V    21,42 
 
AGGBB.V    23,05 
 
AGGBC.V    25,20 
 
AGGBD.V    28,88 
 
AGGBE.V    32,76 
 
AGGPP.V    0,76 
 
AGGPR.V    0,38 
 
AGGPS.V    0,21 
 
AGGPT.V    0,08 
 
AGGPU.V    0,03 
 
AGGBF.V    19,13 
 
AGGBG.V    20,76 
 
AGGBH.V    21,99 
 
AGGBI.V    23,23 
 
AGGBJ.V    25,19 
 
AGGBK.V    28,36 
 
AGGBL.V    32,26 
 
AGGPV.V    1,17 
 
AGGPY.V    0,67 
 
AGGPZ.V    0,37 
 
AGGRA.V    0,19 
 
AGGRB.V    0,09 
 
AGGBM.V    19,52 
 
AGGBN.V    21,08 
 
AGGBO.V    22,24 
 
AGGBP.V    23,44 
 
AGGBR.V    25,32 
 
AGGBS.V    28,61 
 
AGGBT.V    32,12 
 
AGGRC.V    1,40 
 
AGGRD.V    0,84 
 
AGGRE.V    0,49 
 
AGGRF.V    0,29 
 
AGGRG.V    0,13 
 
AGGBU.V    19,74 
 
AGGBV.V    21,33 
 
AGGBY.V    22,33 
 
AGGBZ.V    23,48 
 
AGGCA.V    25,57 
 
AGGCB.V    28,65 
 
AGGCC.V    31,90 
 
AGGRH.V    1,72 
 
AGGRI.V    1,08 
 
AGGRJ.V    0,68 
 
AGGRK.V    0,40 
 
AGGRL.V    0,23

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 415880 
EQS News ID:  2264574 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264574&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 06:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
