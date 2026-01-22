Titan Siding & Window Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Titan Siding & Window has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Siding and Windows category, reflecting a business built on decades of hands-on experience and a deliberate approach to residential remodelling.

Titan Siding & Window was founded by an owner who has spent more than 35 years working in the residential remodelling industry. From performing on-site work to estimating projects and managing timelines, that experience spans every stage of the construction process. The business was launched alongside his wife, Adelle, with a clear objective: to operate at a higher standard than what many homeowners had come to expect from the industry.

Aware of common concerns around pricing, reliability, and customer service, Titan Siding & Window was structured intentionally to address those issues. The company emphasizes skilled labour, punctual crews, and consistent project oversight, placing equal importance on execution and communication. This operational focus allows projects to move forward with clarity and accountability.

Education and preparation played a role in shaping the business. Prior to launching Titan Siding & Window, the founder returned to school to earn an MBA, bringing additional structure to estimating, project management, and long-term planning. That combination of field experience and formal training informs how the company approaches both craftsmanship and business operations.

Titan Siding & Window specializes in siding , windows, roofs and gutter projects on residential properties, delivering work that is designed to perform reliably while respecting budget and schedule expectations. Rather than positioning service as a promise, the company prioritizes consistency through process, staffing, and follow-through.

"This recognition reflects the work we put into building the business the right way," said the team at Titan Siding & Window. "We wanted to create a company that homeowners could rely on, with skilled people, fair pricing, and projects that are done properly."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks Titan Siding & Window's established role in the Austin market and the consistency of its work over time. As the company continues its work in the region, Titan Siding & Window remains committed to delivering residential exterior projects grounded in experience, preparation, and respect for the homeowner.

About Titan Siding & Window Inc.

Titan Siding & Window is a residential siding and window contractor serving Austin, Texas. Founded by industry professionals with more than 35 years of hands-on experience, the company focuses on skilled workmanship, reliable project management, and fair pricing. Titan Siding & Window was built to address common challenges in the remodelling industry through consistency, accountability, and quality execution. To learn more, visit www.titansiding.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/titan-siding-and-window-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-1129273