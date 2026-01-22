Highlights:

Significant intercept further improving the High-Grade Zone of the Western Down Plunge: Hole 1274-17-269W6 returned 12.83% CuEq (6.15% Cu, 7.93 g/t Au) over 5 m, within 3.59% CuEq over 19 m , starting at 913 m depth. Confirms world-class grade continuity across this high-grade zone within the Western Plunge. Strong gold credit significantly enhances the block model . Using spot CuEq4 pricing, the intercept equates to 18.15% CuEq over 5 m , within 5.07% CuEq over 19 m . Located ~125 m east and up-dip of Hole 1274-17-269W5 (17.91% CuEq over 6.3 m), further upgrading the model in this area.

Western Plunge Expansion at depth Hole 1274-25-374W1 and W2 intersected the B26 Copper-Gold horizon, extending resource-grade mineralization by an additional 250 m down plunge at depth . Hole 1274-25-374W1 returned 2.04% CuEq over 2.0 m and 1.39% CuEq over 3.0 m. Hole 1274-25-374W2 returned 1.34% CuEq over 5.5 m and 1.31% CuEq over 8.6 m.



London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new high-grade copper-gold intercept from its Phase 3 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit ("B26" or the "Deposit") in Québec, which was completed in December 2025. The Company's resource improvement drilling campaign continues to outperform expectations, confirming exceptional grade continuity and delivering strong copper-gold intercepts in hole 269W6. These additional intercepts from hole 269W6 further underscore a robust high-grade mineralized system, reinforcing the potential for significant resource growth and potential meaningful improvements to overall project economics.

As part of the Phase 3 drill program, 24,544 m were completed across 40 drill holes, with results from the remaining three holes still pending, providing continued near-term catalysts alongside the Phase 4 drill program currently underway. Abitibi currently holds a 50% interest in the B26 Project and retains the option to earn an additional 30% interest from SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Investissement Québec (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented: "These Phase 3 results provide confirmation of the strength, continuity, and scale of the high-grade Western Down-Plunge extension at B26. The consistency of these intercepts continues to exceed expectations and further reinforces our confidence in the significant growth potential of this highly valuable zone. With strong momentum now established, our Phase 4 drill program is underway and fully focused on this priority area as a driver of value creation. Two drill rigs are currently active, with a third scheduled to come online in February, as we execute a targeted 40,000-metre drill campaign designed to rapidly expand the deposit."

Phase 3 Drill Program Recap - Accelerating Growth at B26

The Phase 3 drill program, completed in December 2025, was strategically designed to significantly expand the B26 Deposit and has delivered compelling results that continue to demonstrate the strength, scale, and upside of the system:

Expansion of High-Grade Zone: Recent drill results continue to cut high-grade mineralization at B26, supporting continued improvement within the current block model. Notable holes 1274-17-269W3, 1274-17-269W5, and the newly reported 1274-17-269W6 have confirmed the high-grade character of the Western Copper Zone Down Plunge, helping define a continuous 250 m by 500 m high-grade window. With mineralization remaining open to the west and at depth, Phase 4 drilling is planned to further expand this key high-grade area of the B26 Deposit.

Expansion of the Mineralized System: Phase 3 drilling has also delivered clear evidence of continued growth beyond the limits of the current B26 resource block model, successfully extending open-ended mineralized trends across multiple areas of the deposit. Current results from holes 1274-25-374W1 and 1274-25-374W2 represent a significant 250-m step-out along the B26 mineralized horizon, marking another major expansion of the mineralized system.

Collectively, these results further validate the strong continuity of mineralization at depth along the western down-plunge copper-gold mineralized shoot and underscore the potential significant upside beyond the current mineral resource.

The existing resource stands at 11.3 Mt grading 2.13% CuEq (Indicated: 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au, and 31.9 g/t Ag) and 7.2 Mt grading 2.21% CuEq (Inferred: 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au, and 7.4 g/t Ag). With mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth, the Company expects these results to significantly contribute to the continued expansion and enhancement of the B26 mineral resource as drilling advances into Phase 4.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Phase 3

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) CuEq (%) Spot4 1274-17-245W2b 755.3 759 3.7 1.55 0.36 0.11 0.89 0.11 2.01 1274-17-269-W4 760.5 768 7.5 0.47 0.39 0.09 1,18 0.01 0.61 1274-17-269-W6 882 884 2 2.65 2.55 0.09 3.95 0.03 3.36 and 913 932 19 3.59 1.76 2.16 3.37 0.02 5.07 incl. 916 921 5 12.83 6.15 7.93 9.5 0.03 18.15 1274-25-374 1077 1089 12 0.44 0.41 0.02 1.5 0.01 0.56 and 1117 1121 4 0.79 0.72 0.04 3.68 0.05 1.02 1274-25-374W1 1124 1154 30 0.51 0.07 0.12 2,79 0.87 0.57 incl. 1129 1131 2 2.04 0,06 0.34 9.7 4.49 2.12 1274-25-374-W2 1141.5 1147 5.5 1.34 0.01 0.06 78.91 2.35 1.88 and 1195 1233 38 0.66 0.16 0.09 5.54 1.08 0.75 incl. 1203.5 1212.1 8.6 1.31 0.25 0.26 8.92 2.17 1.48 incl. 1230 1232 2 1.03 0.77 0.16 17.4 0.08 1.42

Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates that the mineralized lens' true width generally corresponds to 50% to 85% of the core length.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $20.00/oz Ag and $2,500/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the "including" intervals, allowing for up to three consecutive samples below cut-off grade.

Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.00/lb Cu, $1.35/lb Zn, $48.00/oz Ag and $3,900/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Discussion of Results:

The intercept announced today in Hole 1274-17-269W6 reinforces the robust continuity observed within the highest-grade portion of the Western Copper-Gold Zone. This high-grade area now extends vertically over approximately 250 m, and between 700 m to 950 m vertical depth, and laterally over approximately 500 m, between Hole 1274-24-350 and Hole 1274-16-236, where it remains open to the west. The first hole of the Phase 4 program has commenced and is targeting this western extension, located approximately 160 m west of Hole 1274-25-373W1. Mineralization in Hole 1274-17-269W6 is consistent with the typical Copper Stringer Zone, characterized by chalcopyrite stringers within a strongly chloritized envelope affecting felsic tuffs.

Figure 1: Plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/281239_26a121ce846dcb09_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section looking north with results from the current release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/281239_26a121ce846dcb09_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Core picture 12.83% CuEq (6.15% Cu, 7.93 g/t Au) over 5.0 metres in hole 1274-17-269W6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/281239_26a121ce846dcb09_003full.jpg

Table 2: Phase 3 Drill Hole Information

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth Dip Start (m) End (m) 1274-17-245W2b 652195 5513603 -173.4 202.2 -45 531 933 1274-17-269W4 652520 5513714 -60.9 178.2 -60 370 900 1274-17-269W6 652521 5513706 -74.1 178.5 -59 385.3 1179 1274-25-374 652651 5512815 271.6 345.5 -78 0 1197 1274-25-374W1 652651 5512989 -216.3 0.8 -57 522 1321.5 1274-25-374W2 652651 5512979 -201.0 4.3 -60 504 1401

Note 1: Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number in the table above

QAQC

The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half, sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all 4-Acid digestion and multi element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30 g are routinely used though 50 g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCL and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12 mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and as such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base:

Indicated: 11.3Mt at 2.13% CuEq (1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag)

Inferred: 7.2Mt at 2.21% CuEq (1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag) .

The B26 project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 m (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 ms (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

