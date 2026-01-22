Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for professional sports teams and global brands, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its previously announced shareholder debt conversion, originally announced on December 23, 2025.

The Company completed a $175,000 shareholder debt conversion at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share, resulting in the issuance of 350,000 common shares. The debt conversion strengthens the Company's balance sheet by reducing outstanding liabilities and aligns participating shareholders with the Company's long-term growth strategy. All securities issued are subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for professional sports teams and global brands across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

