Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Prepory, a global college admissions consultancy, today announces a strategic partnership with Deans of Admissions, the leading elite college admissions consultancy. The partnership brings together Prepory's large-scale data and infrastructure with Deans of Admissions' unparalleled senior-level admissions expertise to deliver a new model for client centricity in the admissions industry.

Deans of Admissions is widely recognized as the gold standard in college admissions consulting, defined by its low-volume, high-touch approach and decades of experience guiding select families through U.S. and U.K. university admissions processes. Founded by Drusilla Blackman, former Dean of Admissions at both Harvard University and Columbia University, the firm employs an elite cadre of former senior admissions officers built on a longstanding commitment to discretion and excellence.

Through the partnership, Deans of Admissions gains access to Prepory's proprietary, fully anonymized student outcomes data, one of the largest repositories of its kind in the admissions space, built from advising tens of thousands of students. This data enables Deans of Admissions to access real-time insights on student outcomes and predictive capabilities at scale while maintaining its hallmark high-touch, low-volume model.

Prepory, in turn, benefits from the training and institutional expertise of Deans of Admissions' respected cohort of former senior admissions officers, strengthening Prepory's personnel development, advisory practices, and breadth of offerings across undergraduate, graduate, and professional school admissions.

"Prepory has done important work reaching families far and wide," said Drusilla Blackman, founder of Deans of Admissions. "We're pleased with this partnership's propensity to help our students benefit from an unmatched bank of data-driven insights. By combining our practiced and discerning approach with Prepory's data, we can enrich the advice we offer to the families we serve without compromising on our intention to remain modest in our size and immodest in our impact."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to providing the very best resources possible to our clients, even when that resourcing originates in the offerings of a luxury competitor," said Daniel Santos, CEO of Prepory. "By collaborating with the best in our field while safeguarding our student data, we're able to expand our offerings and protect our standards for the students and families we serve."

The partnership represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between an accessible, large-scale admissions consultancy and its most renowned elite and limited-scale competitor. Together, Prepory and Deans of Admissions aim to set a new standard for how data and expertise can work together in the rapidly transforming landscape of admissions advising.

About Prepory

Prepory is a global college admissions company that supports students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional school admissions. Combining personalized advising with proprietary data and training systems, Prepory partners with students and families to deliver exceptional outcomes across the U.S. and U.K.

Daniel Santos, CEO of Prepory

About Deans of Admissions

Deans of Admissions is the world's leading elite college admissions consultancy, serving a select group of distinguished families through the admissions process at the world's most competitive universities. Deans of Admissions operates as the premier elite college admissions consultancy globally, providing comprehensive support to a select clientele of distinguished families throughout the application process for the world's most competitive universities. Founded by Drusilla Blackman, former Dean of Admissions at Harvard University and Columbia University, the firm is defined by decades of senior-level admissions experience, discretion, and consistent results at the highest levels.

Drusilla Blackman, Founder of Deans of Admissions

Source: Prepory Coaching Group