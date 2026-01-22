Amerit Fleet Solutions, a leading provider of fleet maintenance and fleet solutions, announces the international expansion of operations into London, UK, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion.

This key milestone establishes Amerit's initial international footprint and reflects increasing demand from customers seeking consistent, high-quality fleet maintenance and support across multiple countries and regions. In conjunction launching in London, Amerit is significantly expanding its relationship with an existing US-based customer at the forefront of autonomous vehicle network development and deployment.

Amerit's international expansion is grounded in the same operational excellence that has defined its success in North America. Customers can expect consistent service, standardized maintenance processes, and data-driven decision-making designed to maximize vehicle uptime and reliability. London's position as a global transportation and commercial hub makes it a strategic starting point for Amerit's international growth.

"Expanding to Europe is an exciting opportunity for the team at Amerit to take our customer-focused solutions into a new market," says Ross Rachey, Chief Executive Officer of Amerit Fleet Solutions. "Our customers are operating across borders, and Amerit is evolving alongside them. Establishing a presence in London allows us to lay the foundation for future European growth while delivering the same operational excellence our customers expect."

"This milestone signals a new chapter for Amerit Fleet Solutions," added Bob Brauer, Chief Commercial Officer. "London is our first European operation, and it will serve as a strategic platform for evaluating opportunities across Europe. We see significant opportunity to bring our fleet expertise to organizations around the world."

Amerit Fleet Solutions will continue to explore international markets aligned with customer needs and long-term growth objectives.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit Fleet Solutions is a leading provider of customized fleet maintenance and fleet solutions. Amerit manages over 350,000 assets and employs over 3,500 technicians. Amerit's core services include Mobile and Onsite Fleet Maintenance, Acquisitions and Disposals, Compliance, Fueling, Ops Support Center and Claims, and Program Management. Through these comprehensive services, Amerit helps organizations improve vehicle uptime, safety, and operational efficiency.

