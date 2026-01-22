adesso and Hitachi Digital Services combine expertise for resilient cloud operations in the Energy and Utilities sector

adesso SE and Hitachi Digital Services are expanding their collaboration to support companies in asset-heavy industries such as energy with reliable, scalable, and compliant application operations. The enhanced partnership combines adesso's comprehensive cloud transformation and integration expertise with Hitachi Application Reliability Centers (HARC) to deliver digital solutions both locally and globally.

Global Operations Centers for Maximum Application Availability

HARC is Hitachi's global, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)-based framework for optimizing the performance, cost, and availability of business-critical applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. HARC operates 24/7 from global hubs in Hyderabad (India) and Dallas (USA). It combines continuous monitoring, automation, and AI-powered surveillance to ensure that mission-critical workloads remain secure, scalable, and consistently perform at their peak. HARC delivers measurable results, including significant cost reductions in cloud operations and improved operational availability. Governance and compliance requirements are firmly embedded at every level of application management.

"This expansion is built on years of trust and collaborative implementation," says Santhosh Sreemushta, President Chief Business Officer at Hitachi Digital Services. "By combining adesso's deep cloud and IT transformation expertise with HARC's proven operational reliability, we deliver tailored solutions for the critical needs of asset-intensive industries with minimal disruption and maximum performance."

Architecture Meets Operations: Expanding the International Delivery Model

adesso brings its strengths in IT strategy, migration, sovereign cloud operations, AI DevOps, and cloud-native application development to the partnership. This ensures that applications running on HARC are designed for scalability, compliance, and performance from the outset. The joint approach also supports advanced solutions such as digital twins, predictive maintenance, and integrated IT/OT control centers.

"Many of our customers operate in highly demanding environments where resilience and innovation must go hand in hand," says Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE. "By deepening our collaboration with Hitachi, we are strengthening our international delivery model and combining architectural expertise with a global operational framework. This opens up a secure path to modernizing critical systems-from the initial migration to 24/7 operation. While HARC ensures reliable operations, adesso delivers the architecture. Together, we are redefining what IT transformation means for asset-intensive companies."

The two companies will initially launch joint pilot programs in the energy and utilities sector. These initiatives will be supported by the HARC Labs in Hyderabad and Dallas, which will serve as centers of excellence for validating industry-specific reliability models, testing cloud-native control room concepts, and demonstrating measurable impacts before solutions are rolled out live.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company's website at www.hitachids.com.

About adesso

adesso is one of the leading IT service providers in the German-speaking world, focusing on the core business processes of companies and public administrations through consulting and customized software development. adesso's strategy rests on three pillars: the comprehensive industry expertise of its employees, broad, vendor-neutral technological competence, and proven methodologies for implementing software projects. With tailored IT solutions, adesso strengthens the competitiveness of companies and organizations in its target sectors: insurance/reinsurance, banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, energy supply, public administration, automotive and manufacturing, retail, transportation, media and entertainment, lotteries, and sports.

Founded in Dortmund in 1997, adesso currently employs over 11,100 people (full-time equivalents/FTE) within the adesso Group, which equates to more than 11,800 employees. adesso shares are listed on the Prime Standard/SDAX. Adesso's clients in Germany include, among others: Commerzbank, BayernLB, Munich Re, Provinzial, Bitmarck, amedes, RWE, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Otto, Markant, Borussia Dortmund, the German Football League (DFL), the West German Lottery, the Bundesbank (German Federal Bank), the Federal Ministry of the Interior's Procurement Office, and the Federal Ministry of Finance. In addition, there are numerous international clients, including Swisscom, AXA Switzerland, Alpitour, the Austrian Football Bundesliga, and the Swiss Federal Railways.

