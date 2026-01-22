Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.: Cypherpunk Adds Arjun Khemani as Strategic Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CYPH) ("Cypherpunk"), the privacy technology company, today announced that Arjun Khemani has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Khemani, a prominent voice in the Zcash ecosystem and the "philosophy of progress" movement, will provide high-level guidance as Cypherpunk accelerates its mission to scale privacy-preserving digital infrastructure.

As a Strategic Advisor, Khemani will offer insights into ecosystem dynamics, the philosophical drivers of privacy adoption, and long-term strategies to foster a culture of digital self-sovereignty. His appointment follows the recent addition of prominent crypto executive and privacy advocate Josh Swihart and Zcash founder Zooko Wilcox as advisors, further strengthening Cypherpunk's position at the forefront of the privacy ecosystem.

"Zcash is the machinery of freedom. I'm excited to help Cypherpunk execute toward that vision. The long promised sci-fi future of infinite frontiers will be made real by encrypted, unstoppable private money." said Arjun Khemani.

Will McEvoy, Chief Investment Officer of Cypherpunk, added:

"Arjun brings deeply rooted convictions around privacy and an intellectually rigorous perspective to our team. His guidance will be core to our work in advancing the adoption of Zcash and accelerating privacy innovation across society."

Recent Momentum: Treasury Expansion

The appointment of Khemani comes amid continued growth in Cypherpunk's corporate treasury, anchored by its expanding long-term position in Zcash. In aggregate as of December 30, 2025, Cypherpunk holds 290,062.67 ZEC, acquired at an average price of $334.41 per ZEC. These holdings account for an estimated 1.76% of the total circulating Zcash supply.

This growing treasury position, initiated through the $58.88 million private placement led by Winklevoss Capital, underscores Cypherpunk's conviction in Zcash as a core, long-term asset and its strategy to provide institutional-grade exposure to privacy-preserving technologies.

About Arjun Khemani

Arjun Khemani is a writer and the host of the Arjun Khemani Podcast, where he explores the intersection of cryptography, rational optimism, and human progress. Known for his deep dives into Zcash's privacy features and zero-knowledge proofs, he is a vocal advocate for the idea that digital privacy is essential for a free future of infinite frontiers.

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. is a privacy technology company implementing a digital asset treasury strategy anchored by Zcash and, through its subsidiary Leap Therapeutics, Inc., is developing novel therapies for patients with cancer. The Company is aiming to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring ZEC, participating in the development of Zcash, and continuing the development of sirexatamab and FL-501 to treat patients with cancer. For more information about the Company, visit our websites at http://www.cypherpunk.com and http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/ .

About Winklevoss Capital

Winklevoss Capital is an investment firm founded in 2012 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss that invests in frontier technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to ZEC or digital assets held or to be held by the Company, the expected future market, price and liquidity of ZEC or other digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding Zcash or digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other corporations in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, and future financial condition and performance. Risks and uncertainties of the digital asset treasury strategy include, among others: (a) the risk that the Company will fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the digital asset treasury strategy; (b) changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; (c) risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of cryptocurrencies, including ZEC; (d) the risk that the price of the Company's Common Stock may be highly correlated to the price of ZEC or other digital assets that it holds; (e) risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate; (f) risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; and (g) risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or as may be included in other reports or information we file with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

