Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
MarketFully Releases 2026 State of the Industry Report Around InContent Marketing

  • New research reveals why multilingual content spend at the enterprise level is rising even though performance, governance and AI trust continue to lag.
  • Key findings highlight a widening ROI gap between multilingual content spend and performance.
  • Simply put, "Create then Translate," no longer works.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketFully, the leading multilingual marketing platform redefining how brands create, manage and optimize content across languages and markets, today announced the release of the 2026 State of the Industry Report - InContent Marketing. Drawing on insights from 31 enterprise marketers and 10 executive interviews across the US, UK and EU, the report uncovers a growing disconnect between multilingual content investment and measurable business outcomes.

MarketFully logo

Although global revenue increasingly comes from multilingual and multicultural audiences, most enterprise content marketing strategies remain rooted in a single-language mindset. The result is varied-rising spend and expanding market footprints, coupled with declining confidence in ROI, brand control and AI governance. Multilingual content is scaling faster than the systems designed to manage it, such that search engines and AI platforms now shape how brands appear in local markets, often without brand oversight, approval, or safeguards.

"As inbound marketing for multilingual content, InContent Marketing is the latest high-growth category within content marketing, rising in importance as the need for performance beyond translation further heightens," said Evan Kramer, CEO, MarketFully. "This is to say that enterprise teams aren't failing because they lack effort or budget-they're constrained by legacy content models that were never designed for multilingual, SEO, GEO or AI-driven discovery."

The 2026 State of the Industry Report - InContent Marketing uncovers a clear strategic inflection point: Translation alone is no longer a viable growth strategy. Linear "create in English, then translate" workflows break down at scale, particularly in AI-driven discovery environments. They fail to account for cultural relevance, market-specific search behavior, and the governance required to maintain brand integrity across dozens of markets.

It further reveals consistent patterns across industries spanning SaaS, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Finance, Healthcare and Advertising:

  • High budgets, low confidence: One-third of surveyed organizations spend over $1M annually on content, yet two-thirds struggle to prove ROI.
  • Global reach without global visibility: Half of respondents operate in 11-plus markets, with six active in more than 50 countries, yet many support fewer than 10 languages, leaving revenue and discoverability unmanaged.
  • AI accelerates output-but not trust: While AI increases speed, one-third of respondents cite brand and quality concerns, and many teams approve content in languages they cannot read. Governance has not kept pace.
  • Shared constraints across enterprises: Scaling content, proving ROI, maintaining brand consistency, and managing fragmented workflows surfaced as the most common challenges regardless of size or sector.

Designed as a performance-driven approach, InContent Marketing treats multilingual content as a strategic system with a practical framework built on the following pillars, enabling enterprises to regain control of their multilingual presence while tying content to outcomes:

  • InLanguage - ensuring accurate understanding and linguistic integrity by country and market
  • InCulture - delivering local relevance and resonance beyond literal translation
  • InMarket - optimizing for search and AI discoverability by market

To learn more about InContent Marketing and download the report, visit: marketfully.com/2026-incontent-marketing-state-of-the-industry

About MarketFully:
MarketFully is a purpose-built multilingual content marketing solution that enables efficient and effective InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket content marketing for global and cultural audience segments. MarketFully combines an AI-powered multilingual content platform with human services across content intelligence, levels of content adaptation, and distribution to drive authentic connections, social community, and increased discoverability and awareness to achieve measurable marketing outcomes.

CONTACT: Mary Cirincione, mary.cirincione@propellergroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763681/MarketFully_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketfully-releases-2026-state-of-the-industry-report-around-incontent-marketing-302667483.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
