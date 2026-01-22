Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
22.01.2026 13:46 Uhr
vVARDIS Advances Sustainable, Drill-Free Caries Management Consistent With WHO's Forward-Looking Vision for Environmentally Friendly Oral Health

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / vVARDIS, a Swiss high-growth healthcare company welcomes the release of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Guideline on Environmentally Friendly and Less Invasive Oral Health Care for Preventing and Managing Dental Caries, a global crisis affecting an estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide, according to the WHO. This guideline supports the Bangkok Declaration and the transition to preventive, less invasive, climate resilient, environmentally sustainable, and safe oral healthcare. This perspective aligns with a broader shift toward a salutogenic model of sustainable oral health, one that prioritizes the preservation and regeneration of natural dental tissues.

This forward-looking perspective is echoed in the article "Equity and integration; why the oral healthcare community urgently needs to reflect on its approach to caries management just published in the International Journal of Equity in Health, which introduces a biomimetic formulation, in a product known as CurodontTM Repair, as an example of a non-invasive and environmentally-friendly solution for treatment of non-cavitated caries. CurodontTM Repair, which has been developed with a proprietary process to assure effective application to the early caries lesion, promotes a biomimetic repair process that helps to arrest the progression of early caries and facilitates mineral crystal generation throughout the depth of the lesion, restoring the enamel structure from within, offering a non-invasive, mercury-free approach to caries management consistent with WHO's forward-looking vision. Developed over 25 years of research, vVARDIS biomimetic science has been perfected and clinically validated through randomized controlled trials, long-term real-world evidence, as well as meta-analyses, demonstrating its safety and more than 90% clinical efficacy in arresting and reversing early carious lesions.

By minimizing the need for drilling, this approach can contribute to lower waste generation, reducing energy consumption, and promoting more efficient use of resources over a patient's lifetime.

A salutogenic model of sustainable oral health that integrates biomimetic science into the Minimum Intervention Oral Care (MIOC) framework can help advance the six guiding principles of the WHO Global Oral Health Action Plan and for dentists combines clinical effectiveness with ecological awareness, caries management with overall health and well-being.

About vVARDIS AG

vVARDIS is a Swiss high-growth healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont brand. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, sisters, Swiss dentists, innovators, and awarded entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved. Curodont is already mentioned in lectures at renowned universities as a standard of care for the treatment of early decay. vVARDIS is a member of the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities.

For more information on vVARDIS products, including Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus available in the U.S., visit www.vVARDIS.com.

SOURCE: vVardis AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vvardis-advances-sustainable-drill-free-caries-management-consistent-1129956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
