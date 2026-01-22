Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report dated January 20th, 2026, entitled "Technical Report on the Trek Property" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Trek Property in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia. The Technical Report was authored by independent Qualified Person Linda Dandy, P.Geo., and non-independent Qualified Person John L. Biczok, P.Geo., the Vice President Exploration for the Company, in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Form 43-101F1. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.romios.com, and on the Company's SEDAR+ issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The Technical Report has been prepared in support of Company plans to initiate the first-ever drilling in the 2026 field season of the fully drill-permitted, Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect. Trek South is located on the accessible south side of the Boundary Range adjacent to Galore Creek Mining Corporation's (GCMC) Isba construction camp, and just 7.5 kms southeast of the giant Galore Creek porphyry deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies by GCMC's 50/50 joint venture partners Teck and Newmont. For more information on the Trek South prospect, please see the Company news release and CEO letter to shareholders dated December 15, 2025 and Trek South presentation available at: https://www.romios.com/investorspresentions.

Key Technical Report Recommendations

The Technical Report recommends two initial phases of drilling at Trek South, with widely spaced holes appropriate to the porphyry copper-gold-silver target type and the large scale of the prospect. In addition, work is recommended to advance other nearby prospects on the target-rich Trek property.

Phase One Trek South drill program (Figure 1): 4,650 metres of drilling in 8 widely spaced angled core holes targeting the prominent magnetic high and coincident induced polarization (IP) chargeability high and IP resistivity low, present below a large area of intense porphyry-style alteration and values of copper, gold and silver in bedrock. The work would be carried out from an on-site camp with helicopter support. Estimated budget: $3.6 million.

Subject to the success of Phase One, and in light of the limited seasonal weather window (roughly, June/July through early October), the Technical Report recommends being prepared to move quickly into a Phase Two drill program, expanding the drilled area with step-backs and step-outs as follows:

Phase Two Trek South drill program (Figure 2): 4,600 metres of drilling in 8 widely spaced angled core holes. Estimated budget: $3.2 million.

Financing Plans, Name Change and Share Consolidation

At the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on Friday, January 16, 2026, shareholders overwhelmingly endorsed a proposed name change to Oreterra Metals Corp., along with a proposal to authorize a share capital consolidation of "up to" 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 new post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The Company is also now in the process of pricing a post consolidation private placement financing (the "Financing") that builds off the Technical Report recommendations. Further guidance on the Financing, the Consolidation, and timelines to formal adoption of the new name and a new trading symbol, will be announced in the near future. The proposed Financing and the Consolidation will be subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: Plan view of the recommended Phase 1 drill program at Trek South, on alteration, magnetic and IP anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/281177_842942cf54a99aad_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view of the recommended Phase 2 drill program at Trek South, on magnetic and IP anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/281177_842942cf54a99aad_002full.jpg

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by independent Qualified Person Linda Dandy, P.Geo., and non-independent Qualified Person John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

A restructuring process has been underway at Romios for the past half-year. This process culminated at an Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) of the Company held on January 16, 2026, results of which were announced on January 19th, 2026 (Click here). The purpose of this restructuring effort has been to improve the Company's market appeal, such that it is better positioned to raise the new capital required to complete the initial phases of drilling at the Trek South prospect recommended by the Technical Report. A broad range of geosciences applied to the Trek South prospect in the period since 2021 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential.

Additional wholly-owned Company property interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine in northwestern Ontario, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281177

Source: Romios Gold Resources Inc.