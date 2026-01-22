Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik invests USD 100m in Oviva, Europe's leading provider of AI-enabled chronic care

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced it has invested USD 100m in Oviva as part of a USD 220m Series D financing round. Oviva is a leading European provider of digital care for weight-related and chronic conditions. This investment reflects Kinnevik's conviction in the company's category leadership, ability to scale, and the long-term vision of its exceptional founders. With the investment, Oviva becomes one of Kinnevik's largest companies, further supporting the portfolio's growth, profitability and maturity profile.

More than 200 million adults live with obesity and weight-related chronic conditions in Europe. Healthcare systems are strained. Significant clinician shortages and a lack of access to in-person care further exacerbate the issue. Oviva addresses this by offering an evidence-based, scalable, digital solution for chronic conditions well integrated within national reimbursement frameworks and physician workflows.

Founded by Kai Eberhardt, Ph.D., and Manuel Baumann, Oviva offers a patient-facing interface with access to multidisciplinary care teams helping patients achieve sustainable, best-in-class outcomes. Its AI-enabled platform personalizes support for patients and allows clinicians to focus more on real patient impact and reaching more people. The programs are free of charge for patients given the company's full reimbursement status in its core markets: Germany, the UK, and Switzerland.

Oviva is achieving real and broad impact. Their approach has been validated by more than 90 peer-reviewed studies, and the company has supported more than one million patients to date. Over the past two years, Oviva has tripled new patient intake, and they achieved cash-flow profitability in 2025, underscoring the scalability and durability of its product and business model.

Kinnevik led the USD 220m Series D round with a USD 100m investment, through a combination of primary and secondary capital. Kinnevik is now Oviva's largest shareholder, joining a strong group of new long-term investors and existing backers, among them Sofina and Temasek. The financing will support Oviva in meeting growing demand, expanding into additional markets and chronic conditions such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes, as well as further advancing several AI initiatives.

The investment builds on Kinnevik's extensive experience in scaling technology-enabled healthcare companies, including backing one of the first digital chronic care platforms in the US through IPO and investing in the evolving weight-management medication landscape. This makes Kinnevik well positioned to actively support Oviva as it expands its leadership in weight management and broader chronic care.

Kinnevik's Senior Investment Director, Christian Scherrer, commented:

"Obesity is a multi-billion-dollar challenge which costs European countries more than 1.5% of GDP each year. This is where Oviva presents a rare win-win-win opportunity: better patient outcomes, meaningful time savings for physicians, and lower costs along with productivity gains for health systems. Oviva has found incredibly strong product market fit. Kai and Manuel have impressed us with their clinical rigor, disciplined execution at scale, and a genuine commitment to impacting patients and health systems for the better. We look forward to partnering with the entire Oviva team to realize their vision of becoming the European leader in virtual chronic care."

