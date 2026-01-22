DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic announces guidance for 2026 and confirms guidance for 2025.

Company Announcement No. 01 - 2026

This announcement contains inside information

Guidance 2026

The company anticipates an exciting 2026, driven by the planned launch of two major projects in the Ruhr region and Düsseldorf. While the full financial impact of these rollouts won't be realized until 2027, the company expects that both operations will contribute positively to the year's performance, even when factoring in the initial rollout costs. The company's projections for the 2026 results are as follows:



Revenue

Expected at the level of DKK179M-194M

EBITDA

Expected at the level of DKK 34M-45M

EBIT

Expected at the level of DKK 1M-9M

Assumptions

2026 guidance is based on the following assumptions:

A timely roll-out of the Ruhr Region and Düsseldorf operations.

Continued ability to operate subsidized operations within the service level agreements and ongoing increase of the fleet utilization

Continued demand and operational conditions for our existing bike sharing systems, i.e. no significant changes within the competitive landscape, no larger deviation in precipitation compared to the last years' average and continuous functioning of the bike fleet as expected

Current scope of operation as well as reliability and maintenance needs of the fleet remain on the expected level.

Guidance 2025

The company confirms that the guidance for the 2025 results remains in line with the figures previously communicated to the market. Revenue is anticipated to fall within the lower range of the guidance, while EBITDA and EBIT are expected to be in the mid-to-low range.

Revenue: DKK165M-185M

EBITDA: DKK 22M-32M

EBIT:DKK-5M-2M

The Q4-2025 report will be published together with the annual report 2025, which will be published on the 17th of March 2026.

CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.

1717 København V

www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO

investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Subscribe to the company announcements at:

https://invest.donkey.bike/donkey-republic-company-new

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.