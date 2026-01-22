Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3UU | ISIN: LU0253815640 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COLT GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 13:42 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.: STL completes successful trial of Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) with Colt in the UK, powering next-gen optical connectivity

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced the successful collaboration with Colt Technology Services (Colt) for the Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) trials executed across Colt's London metro optical network in London, UK. This marks a significant milestone in real-world validation of MCF technology as a sustainable, high-capacity, cost-efficient backbone for next-generation networks supporting AI, cloud, and digital services.

STL and Colt teams during the successful UK trial of Multi-Core Fibre (MCF), enabling next-generation optical connectivity

During the trial, STL's Multiverse Multi-Core 4-core Fibre-built in the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF)-was deployed. The trial was conducted within the London Metro network between two Colt PoPs, covering distances of ~ 9 km and 63 km. An 800 Gbps line rate was achieved with validation performed for 100GE and 400GE services. Comprehensive testing was carried out, including Chromatic Dispersion (CD), Polarization Mode Dispersion (PMD), Crosstalk, Throughput, Fault analysis, OTDR, Loss, and Optical Return Loss (ORL) measurements, all of which delivered satisfactory results.

STL's MCF packs 4-cores into the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF), keeping coating size at 250/200 micrometres and achieving ultra-high transmission capacity per fibre within the same diameter.

STL is among the first companies globally to take MCF from lab to real-world environments, spanning underground and duct networks with a complete ecosystem of fibres, cables, and termination solutions.

Buddy Bayer, Chief Operating Officer, Colt Technology Services, said: "As demand for network capacity surges, customers need more bandwidth without compromising security, performance, or sustainability. At Colt, we're pushing the boundaries of optical networking, and this pilot marks a breakthrough across Europe and the USA. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering future-ready, sustainable networks that meet growing needs without costing the earth."

"Partnerships like these exemplify how collaborative innovation can accelerate the evolution of optical infrastructure," added Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, "STL's Multiverse MCF portfolio is engineered to meet the high-density, ultra-low latency, and resilient connectivity demands of AI, hyperscale cloud, and next-generation digital ecosystems worldwide."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867355/STL_Colt_MCF.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/STL_Logo.jpg

STL Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-completes-successful-trial-of-multi-core-fibre-mcf-with-colt-in-the-uk-powering-next-gen-optical-connectivity-302668058.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.