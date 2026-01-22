PURE Property Management and HomeRiver Group Merge, Secure $80 Million in Growth Capital

PURE HomeRiver will operate as the nation's largest third-party single-family rental (SFR) property management company

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Property Management and HomeRiver Group today announced their merger, operating as PURE HomeRiver. Combined, PURE HomeRiver manages over 40,000 properties across 80+ local offices in 200+ markets and adjacent cities across 35+ states, with the vision of making renting and investing simple, smart, and more satisfying.

Local teams are the heart of PURE HomeRiver, and the company is committed to further expanding its network of hands-on, in-market professionals. For current clients and residents, nothing changes today. Services continue as-is, points of contact remain the same, and portals and agreements stay in place as the companies integrate the best of both organizations in the background.

The PURE HomeRiver platform combines PURE's AI-native technology and unified operations with HomeRiver's national footprint and institutional-grade servicing infrastructure.

"PURE HomeRiver isn't just about our desire to establish a nationwide brand, but a deliberate strategy to harness a superset of unified operational data for our AI-driven platform to reduce complexity and drive better experiences at scale," said Joseph Polverari, Co-founder and CEO of PURE HomeRiver. "Our AI-native platform features specialized, proprietary training that is orders of magnitude broader and directly on point for SFR, deepening our ability to anticipate and eliminate the inefficiencies that cost investors money or increase the risk of disappointing rental experiences. This is about getting smarter, faster."

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), served as the primary lender for the platform. With PGIM's support, PURE HomeRiver is positioned to continue acquisitions and investing in technology, operations, and service innovation to shape the next generation of rental housing management and resident experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome PGIM as a new financial partner," added John Hirschfeld, Co-Founder and Chairman. "Their support provides strategic capital that allows us to grow thoughtfully, strengthen our platform, and accelerate value creation for our clients and partners. We're looking ahead to our next 100 acquisitions as we accelerate national expansion with the aim of becoming the first nationwide household name in property management."

The merger represents a shift toward a more modern renting and investing experience that delivers a full-stack of lifecycle services, including acquisition, construction and rehab, leasing, management, accounting, maintenance, portfolio optimization, financial and insurance products, and disposition guidance.

"The intent of combining technology, scale, and operational efficiency is that it clears a path for innovation to create more value for our clients and residents," said Mike Catalano, Co-founder, President, and COO. "We're excited for this to be transformative with technology and unified operations handling the complexity in the background so our local teams can do what they do best: take care of properties and people."

For institutional investors, joint venture capital, and multi-city portfolio investors, PURE HomeRiver is a robust, trusted operating and investment partner that can service and optimize operations across markets nationwide.

"Capital seeks clarity, performance, and confidence," said Doug Dale, Co-founder, Chief Real Estate Investment Officer, and Head of Institutional. "National data, disciplined underwriting, and deeply integrated asset management allow us to source, operate, and optimize portfolios while protecting long-term value."

About PURE HomeRiver

PURE HomeRiver is a national property management platform focused on single-family and premium multi-family rental homes. Formed through the merger of PURE Property Management and HomeRiver Group, the company manages more than 40,000 homes across 35+ states. Led by a team of experienced industry leaders and seasoned technology innovators, PURE HomeRiver combines national scale with local expertise and a proprietary AI-native technology platform to balance investor success with resident satisfaction, creating simplified experiences that deliver results. Learn more at www.purehomeriver.com .

About PGIM

PGIM , the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) is built on a 150-year legacy of strength, stability, and disciplined risk management through more than 30 market cycles. Managing $1.5 trillion in assets1, PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions-including fixed income, equities, real estate and alternatives. With 1,400+ investment professionals across 41 offices in 20 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information, visit pgim.com .

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com .

SOURCE PURE Property Management