Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
"We are very pleased to report our fourth quarter financial performance, which was our strongest of 2025 and clearly demonstrates the continued momentum we achieved throughout the year. We maintained solid loan growth, funded by even stronger growth in client deposits. Our full banking relationship strategy continues to drive improving financial returns, including an expanding net interest margin that increased 10 basis points from last quarter and 36 basis points over last year. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet with higher capital levels and have again achieved outstanding asset quality. Our team remains highly motivated and intentional about improving financial performance while delivering client service at levels that are second to none, and that commitment was clearly reflected in our results this quarter and throughout the year. We are fortunate to operate in some of the strongest markets in the Southeast and will continue expanding our teams to grow our business in the disciplined manner that has defined our success. While we remain mindful of broader economic conditions and factors impacting our business, our markets have proven to be resilient and offer tremendous growth opportunities that we intend to fully capitalize on," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the new year, we are optimistic and have high expectations for continued financial performance improvement. Our business pipeline is strong and our team is ready. We expect to build on our track record of attracting experienced bankers who share our commitment to exceptional client service and to supporting our local communities, which remains at the core of everything we do."
2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Diluted earnings per common share of $1.21, up $0.14, or 13%, from Q3 2025, and up $0.51, or 73%, compared to Q4 2024
- Net interest margin of 2.72%, compared to 2.62% for Q3 2025 and 2.25% for Q4 2024
- Total loans of $3.8 billion, up 6% from Q4 2024; Total deposits of $3.7 billion, up 8% from Q4 2024; Core deposits of $2.9 billion, up 8% from Q4 2024
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.32% and past due loans to total loans of 0.13%
- Book value per common share of $44.89 increased 3% from Q3 2025 and increased 11% compared to Q4 2024; Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 8.37%
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,857
8,662
6,581
5,266
5,627
Earnings per common share, diluted
1.21
1.07
0.81
0.65
0.70
Total revenue(1)
31,834
31,129
28,629
26,497
25,237
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.72 %
2.62 %
2.50 %
2.41 %
2.25 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.90 %
0.80 %
0.63 %
0.52 %
0.54 %
Return on average equity(3)
10.77 %
9.78 %
7.71 %
6.38 %
6.80 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
57.85 %
60.86 %
67.54 %
71.08 %
73.48 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.68 %
1.74 %
1.86 %
1.87 %
1.78 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
Total deposits
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
Core deposits(6)
2,884,163
2,884,604
2,867,193
2,820,194
2,661,736
Total assets
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
Book value per common share
44.89
43.51
42.23
41.33
40.47
Loans to deposits
103.45 %
103.06 %
103.04 %
101.74 %
105.70 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.89 %
12.79 %
12.63 %
12.69 %
12.70 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.44 %
11.26 %
11.11 %
11.15 %
11.16 %
Leverage ratio
8.93 %
8.72 %
8.73 %
8.79 %
8.55 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
11.06 %
10.88 %
10.71 %
10.75 %
10.75 %
Tangible common equity(9)
8.37 %
8.18 %
8.02 %
7.88 %
8.08 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.22 %
3.90 %
4.28 %
4.24 %
4.25 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)
0.13 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
378.09 %
366.94 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income
Loans
$
51,069
50,999
48,992
47,085
47,163
198,145
186,863
Investment securities
1,268
1,342
1,357
1,403
1,504
5,370
5,812
Federal funds sold
2,193
2,645
1,969
1,159
2,465
7,966
8,537
Total interest income
54,530
54,986
52,318
49,647
51,132
211,481
201,212
Interest expense
Deposits
23,052
24,703
24,300
23,569
25,901
95,624
108,774
Borrowings
2,734
2,754
2,723
2,695
2,773
10,906
11,216
Total interest expense
25,786
27,457
27,023
26,264
28,674
106,530
119,990
Net interest income
28,744
27,529
25,295
23,383
22,458
104,951
81,222
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
650
850
700
750
(200)
2,950
125
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,094
26,679
24,595
22,633
22,658
102,001
81,097
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,689
1,600
1,569
1,424
1,024
6,282
5,560
Service fees on deposit accounts
634
625
567
539
499
2,365
1,764
ATM and debit card income
638
601
586
552
607
2,377
2,337
Income from bank owned life insurance
450
439
413
403
407
1,705
1,569
Loss on sale of securities
(515)
-
-
-
-
(515)
-
Other income
194
335
199
196
242
924
911
Total noninterest income
3,090
3,600
3,334
3,114
2,779
13,138
12,141
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,529
11,299
11,674
11,304
10,610
44,806
43,546
Occupancy
2,465
2,447
2,523
2,548
2,587
9,983
10,291
Outside service and data processing costs
2,144
2,158
2,189
2,037
2,003
8,528
7,741
Insurance
994
961
910
1,010
1,077
3,875
4,022
Professional fees
732
605
609
509
656
2,455
2,404
Marketing
346
412
397
374
335
1,529
1,412
Other
1,206
1,064
1,034
1,054
1,276
4,358
3,910
Total noninterest expenses
18,416
18,946
19,336
18,836
18,544
75,534
73,326
Income before provision for income taxes
12,768
11,333
8,593
6,911
6,893
39,605
19,912
Income tax expense
2,911
2,671
2,012
1,645
1,266
9,239
4,382
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,857
8,662
6,581
5,266
5,627
30,366
15,530
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
1.23
1.08
0.81
0.65
0.70
3.77
1.92
Earnings per common share - Diluted
1.21
1.07
0.81
0.65
0.70
3.75
1.91
Basic weighted average common shares
8,045
8,031
8,036
8,078
8,023
8,048
8,081
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,123
8,080
8,051
8,111
8,097
8,091
8,117
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2025 and a $4.2 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased $6.3 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans, combined with a decrease in interest expense on deposits.
The provision for credit losses was $650 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $850 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and a $200 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a $550 thousand provision for credit losses and a $100 thousand provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in the impairment on individually evaluated loans.
Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of noninterest income at $1.7 million in fee revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest income from the previous quarter was driven by a $515 thousand loss on the sale of securities, as we executed transactions in our portfolio as part of our overall balance sheet and interest rate risk management strategies.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $18.4 million, a $530 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2025, and a $128 thousand decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits primarily related to a reduction in group medical insurance expense, offset in part by an increase in professional fees and other noninterest expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expense, offset in part by an increase in outside service and data processing costs.
The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 23.6% for the third quarter of 2025, and 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 218,291
$ 2,193
3.99 %
$ 238,552
$ 2,645
4.40 %
$ 203,065
$ 2,465
4.83 %
Investment securities, taxable
138,616
1,229
3.52 %
141,143
1,307
3.67 %
145,932
1,462
3.99 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,641
51
2.63 %
7,811
45
2.31 %
7,988
55
2.72 %
Loans(10)
3,830,741
51,069
5.29 %
3,783,885
50,999
5.35 %
3,620,765
47,163
5.18 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,195,289
54,542
5.16 %
4,171,391
54,996
5.23 %
3,977,750
51,145
5.12 %
Noninterest-earning assets
151,515
150,552
158,779
Total assets
$4,346,804
$4,321,943
$4,136,529
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 360,509
834
0.92 %
$ 329,301
746
0.90 %
$ 300,902
693
0.92 %
Savings & money market
1,614,469
12,530
3.08 %
1,599,710
13,509
3.35 %
1,492,534
13,525
3.61 %
Time deposits
937,557
9,688
4.10 %
984,078
10,448
4.21 %
992,335
11,683
4.68 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,912,535
23,052
3.14 %
2,913,089
24,703
3.36 %
2,785,771
25,901
3.70 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,295
3.79 %
240,087
2,296
3.79 %
240,000
2,295
3.80 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
439
6.99 %
24,903
458
7.30 %
24,903
478
7.64 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,177,438
25,786
3.22 %
3,178,079
27,457
3.43 %
3,050,674
28,674
3.74 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
806,235
792,575
756,636
Shareholders' equity
363,131
351,289
329,219
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,346,804
$4,321,943
$4,136,529
Net interest spread
1.94 %
1.80 %
1.38 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$28,756
2.72 %
$27,539
2.62 %
$22,471
2.25 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
12
10
13
Net interest income
$28,744
$27,529
$22,458
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a $1.2 million increase from the third quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 22 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $6.3 million, resulting primarily from $218 million growth in the average balances of our interest-earning assets combined with a 56 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.72% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 10 basis point increase from 2.62% for the third quarter of 2025 and a 47 basis point increase from 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Dec 31 2025 -
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
27,821
24,600
25,184
24,904
22,553
23.36 %
Federal funds sold
183,473
178,534
180,834
263,612
128,452
42.83 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
58,289
79,769
65,014
16,541
11,858
391.56 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
269,583
282,903
271,032
305,057
162,863
65.53 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
127,730
131,040
128,867
131,290
132,127
(3.33 %)
Other investments
20,063
20,066
19,906
19,927
19,490
2.94 %
Total investment securities
147,793
151,106
148,773
151,217
151,617
(2.52 %)
Mortgage loans held for sale
11,569
6,906
10,739
11,524
4,565
153.43 %
Loans (5)
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
5.87 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(40,687)
(39,914)
5.93 %
Loans, net
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
3,643,232
3,591,853
5.87 %
Bank owned life insurance
55,775
55,324
54,886
54,473
54,070
3.15 %
Property and equipment, net
83,465
84,586
85,921
87,369
88,794
(6.00 %)
Deferred income taxes
13,702
12,657
12,971
13,080
13,467
1.75 %
Other assets
18,763
17,885
18,189
18,359
20,364
(7.86 %)
Total assets
$
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
7.73 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
8.18 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
0.00 %
Other liabilities
53,131
60,921
61,373
60,924
56,481
(5.93 %)
Total liabilities
4,034,837
4,002,241
3,962,605
3,946,713
3,757,149
7.39 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
82
82
82
82
82
-
Nonvested restricted stock
(1,338)
(1,929)
(2,774)
(3,372)
(3,884)
(65.55 %)
Additional paid-in capital
125,924
125,035
124,839
124,561
124,641
1.03 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,454)
(8,426)
(9,609)
(10,016)
(11,472)
(35.02 %)
Retained earnings
251,443
241,586
232,924
226,343
221,077
13.74 %
Total shareholders' equity
368,657
356,348
345,462
337,598
330,444
11.56 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
4,087,593
7.73 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
44.89
43.51
42.23
41.33
40.47
10.92 %
Stock price:
High
55.50
45.54
38.51
38.50
44.86
23.72 %
Low
41.15
38.74
30.61
31.88
33.26
23.72 %
Period end
51.52
44.12
38.03
32.92
39.75
29.61 %
Common shares outstanding
8,213
8,189
8,181
8,169
8,165
0.59 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
259
262
-
-
-
Non-owner occupied RE
6,917
6,911
6,941
6,950
7,641
Commercial business
189
195
717
1,087
1,016
Consumer
Real estate
5,763
3,394
3,028
2,414
1,908
Home equity
705
705
708
310
312
Total nonaccrual loans
13,833
11,467
11,394
10,761
10,877
Other real estate owned
275
275
275
275
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
14,108
11,742
11,669
11,036
10,877
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
Total loans
0.37 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.30 %
0.30 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.22 %
3.90 %
4.28 %
4.24 %
4.25 %
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
41,799
41,285
40,687
39,914
40,166
Loans charged-off
(150)
(55)
(68)
(78)
(143)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
81
69
16
101
141
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(69)
14
(52)
23
(2)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
550
500
650
750
(250)
Balance, end of period
$
42,280
41,799
41,285
40,687
39,914
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
378.09 %
366.94 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at December 31, 2025, representing 0.32% of total assets compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, the classified asset ratio increased to 4.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.90% in the third quarter of 2025 and decreased from 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $42.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $41.8 million, or 1.10% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. We had net charge-offs of $69 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $14 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $550 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 and a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by additional impairment on our individually evaluated loans.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
736,979
705,383
686,424
673,865
651,597
Non-owner occupied RE
956,812
943,304
939,163
926,246
924,367
Construction
63,666
71,928
68,421
90,021
103,204
Business
619,667
604,411
589,661
561,337
556,117
Total commercial loans
2,377,124
2,325,026
2,283,669
2,251,469
2,235,285
Consumer
Real estate
1,153,285
1,159,693
1,164,187
1,147,357
1,128,629
Home equity
248,685
239,996
234,608
223,061
204,897
Construction
24,997
25,842
25,210
23,540
20,874
Other
41,033
38,464
39,167
38,492
42,082
Total consumer loans
1,468,000
1,463,995
1,463,172
1,432,450
1,396,482
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
3,631,767
Less-allowance for credit losses
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(40,687)
(39,914)
Total loans, net
$
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
3,643,232
3,591,853
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Non-interest bearing
$
732,287
736,518
761,492
671,609
683,081
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
423,270
343,615
341,903
371,052
314,588
Money market accounts
1,573,039
1,572,738
1,537,400
1,563,181
1,438,530
Savings
29,470
29,381
32,334
32,945
31,976
Time, less than $250,000
180,783
202,353
194,064
181,407
193,562
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
777,954
791,812
769,136
800,692
774,028
Total deposits
$
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
3,435,765
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $777,954,000.
(7) December 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.4 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.