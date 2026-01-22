ACM Research, Inc.: ACM Research Updates 2025 Revenue Outlook and Provides Initial Outlook for 2026 Revenue

-Updated 2025 Revenue Outlook to $885 to $900 Million-

-Projected 2026 Revenue Outlook of $1,080 to $1,175 Million-

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today has updated its full year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $885 to $900 million, versus a range of $875 million to $925 million as was provided in ACM's third quarter 2025 earnings release issued on November 5, 2025.

ACM also announced that it expects revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $1,080 million to $1,175 million. This expectation is based on ACM management's current assessment of the impact from international trade policies, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.

"We plan for a higher revenue growth rate in 2026 amidst healthy investments in production capacity and market share gains from our newer products," said Dr. David Wang, ACM's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate relatively stable WFE spending by our customers, with incremental contribution from our single-wafer SPM cleaning tools, Tahoe cleaning tools, and Furnace series tools. At the same time, we are accelerating our investments in Oregon to support the industry's shift towards domestic semiconductor production."

ACM plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in late February 2026. The 2025 revenue outlook included in this press release is preliminary. Actual fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenue results are subject to review and audit procedures by ACM's independent registered public accounting firm.

