Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $96.3 million, up 44% year-over-year

Reaching record-levels, Book Value and Tangible Book Value- 4) per share both increased 13% year-over-year

Capital ratios continue to be strong, achieving 12.1% CET1 and 16.1% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Consecutive strong quarters to close 2025 validate our multi-year transformation strategy and demonstrate the resilience of our business model in a complex market environment," said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. "Surpassing our long-term Return on Average Assets goal of 1.1% in the final two quarters underscores the effectiveness of our deliberate, disciplined approach. We are now positioned to capitalize on our increasingly differentiated platform, executing seamlessly for clients, delivering comprehensive solutions across market events and driving meaningful, sustainable value for our investors."

4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Summary Income Statement Net interest income - 267,437 - 271,771 - 229,607 - 1,028,637 - 901,300 Non-interest income 60,046 68,583 54,074 227,142 31,046 Total revenue 327,483 340,354 283,681 1,255,779 932,346 Non-interest expense 184,198 190,575 172,159 768,069 758,285 Pre-provision net revenue1) 143,285 149,779 111,522 487,710 174,061 Provision for credit losses 11,000 12,000 18,000 55,000 67,000 Net income available to common stockholders 96,347 100,897 66,711 312,994 60,258 Non-interest income, adjusted2) - 60,046 - 68,583 - 54,074 - 229,028 - 210,627 Total revenue, adjusted2) 327,483 340,354 283,681 1,257,665 1,111,927 Non-interest expense, adjusted2) 186,440 190,575 172,159 768,910 742,533 Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted1)(2) 141,043 149,779 111,522 488,755 369,394 Net income to common stockholders, adjusted2) 94,631 100,897 66,711 313,791 208,345 Key Metrics Diluted earnings per common share - 2.12 - 2.18 - 1.43 - 6.79 - 1.28 Diluted earnings per common shares, adjusted2) - 2.08 - 2.18 - 1.43 - 6.80 - 4.43 Return on average assets 1.22 - 1.30 - 0.88 - 1.04 - 0.25 - Return on average assets, adjusted2) 1.20 - 1.30 - 0.88 - 1.04 - 0.74 - Return on average common equity 11.18 - 12.04 - 8.50 - 9.59 - 2.04 - Return on average common equity, adjusted2) 10.98 - 12.04 - 8.50 - 9.61 - 7.05 - Efficiency ratio3) 56.2 - 56.0 - 60.7 - 61.2 - 81.3 - Efficiency ratio, adjusted2)(3) 56.9 - 56.0 - 60.7 - 61.1 - 66.8 - Net interest margin 3.38 - 3.47 - 2.93 - 3.35 - 3.03 - Book value per share - 75.28 73.05 - 66.36 - 75.28 - 66.36 Tangible book value per share4) - 75.25 73.02 - 66.32 - 75.25 - 66.32 CET1 ratio 12.1 - 12.1 - 11.4 - 12.1 - 11.4 - Balance Sheet Total assets - 31,540,274 - 32,536,980 - 30,731,883 Loans held for investment 17,976,183 18,134,059 17,234,492 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019 6,057,804 5,215,574 Total deposits 26,448,767 27,505,398 25,238,599 Stockholders' equity 3,631,382 3,637,098 3,367,936

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(4) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $96.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $100.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.0 million, compared to $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $11.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $10.7 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $267.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $271.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in earning asset yields, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.38%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Loans Held for Investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 25 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields decreased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 21 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $8.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in investment banking and advisory fees, trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $6.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits and FDIC insurance assessment expense, partially offset by increases in marketing expense, communications and technology expense and other non-interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the FDIC determined that the special assessment extended collection period was no longer necessary, resulting in the release of related accruals.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $96.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth quarter of 2025 included a $11.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting a linked quarter increase in criticized loans and $10.7 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $18.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased to $267.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 45 basis points to 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $6.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and investment banking and advisory fee income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $12.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, communications and technology expense and other non-interest expense, partially offset by decreases in legal and professional expense and FDIC insurance assessment expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $10.7 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $13.7 million and $12.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $634.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $529.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $714.0 million at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $116.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $96.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $111.2 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.49%, compared to 0.40% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.38% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.37% and 1.45% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well capitalized" requirements as of December 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.1%, 13.6%, 16.1% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 12.1%, 13.6%, 16.1% and 11.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 and 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.6%, compared to 10.3% at September 30, 2025 and 10.0% at December 31, 2024.

Effective December 12, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2026. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 22, 2025 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,445,212 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $126.6 million, at a weighted average price of $86.76 per share. All shares were repurchased under the January 22, 2025 shares repurchase program.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income - 444,314 - 460,615 - 439,567 - 427,289 - 437,571 Interest expense 176,877 188,844 186,172 191,255 207,964 Net interest income 267,437 271,771 253,395 236,034 229,607 Provision for credit losses 11,000 12,000 15,000 17,000 18,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 256,437 259,771 238,395 219,034 211,607 Non-interest income 60,046 68,583 54,069 44,444 54,074 Non-interest expense 184,198 190,575 190,276 203,020 172,159 Income before income taxes 132,285 137,779 102,188 60,458 93,522 Income tax expense 31,626 32,569 24,860 13,411 22,499 Net income 100,659 105,210 77,328 47,047 71,023 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common stockholders - 96,347 - 100,897 - 73,016 - 42,734 - 66,711 Diluted earnings per common share - 2.12 - 2.18 - 1.58 - 0.92 - 1.43 Diluted common shares 45,509,370 46,233,167 46,215,394 46,616,704 46,770,961 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets - 31,540,274 - 32,536,980 - 31,943,535 - 31,375,749 - 30,731,883 Loans held for investment 17,976,183 18,134,059 18,035,945 17,654,243 17,234,492 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019 6,057,804 5,889,589 4,725,541 5,215,574 Loans held for sale 4,361 - - - - Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 1,897,803 2,852,387 2,507,691 3,600,969 3,012,307 Investment securities 4,723,099 4,601,654 4,608,628 4,531,219 4,396,115 Non-interest bearing deposits 6,959,097 7,689,598 7,718,006 7,874,780 7,485,428 Total deposits 26,448,767 27,505,398 26,064,309 26,053,034 25,238,599 Short-term borrowings 330,000 275,000 1,250,000 750,000 885,000 Long-term debt 620,575 620,416 620,256 660,521 660,346 Stockholders' equity 3,631,382 3,637,098 3,510,070 3,429,774 3,367,936 End of period shares outstanding 44,253,688 45,679,863 45,746,836 46,024,933 46,233,812 Book value per share - 75.28 - 73.05 - 70.17 - 68.00 - 66.36 Tangible book value per share1) - 75.25 - 73.02 - 70.14 - 67.97 - 66.32 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.38 - 3.47 - 3.35 - 3.19 - 2.93 - Return on average assets 1.22 - 1.30 - 0.99 - 0.61 - 0.88 - Return on average assets, adjusted4) 1.20 - 1.30 - 1.02 - 0.61 - 0.88 - Return on average common equity 11.18 - 12.04 - 9.17 - 5.56 - 8.50 - Return on average common equity, adjusted4) 10.98 - 12.04 - 9.48 - 5.56 - 8.50 - Efficiency ratio2) 56.2 - 56.0 - 61.9 - 72.4 - 60.7 - Efficiency ratio, adjusted2)(4) 56.9 - 56.0 - 61.1 - 72.4 - 60.7 - Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.76 - 0.88 - 0.72 - 0.60 - 0.69 - Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted4) 0.76 - 0.88 - 0.74 - 0.60 - 0.69 - Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.33 - 2.44 - 2.52 - 2.75 - 2.21 - Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted4) 2.35 - 2.44 - 2.50 - 2.75 - 2.21 - Common equity to total assets 10.6 - 10.3 - 10.1 - 10.0 - 10.0 - Tangible common equity to total tangible assets3) 10.6 - 10.3 - 10.1 - 10.0 - 10.0 - Common Equity Tier 1 12.1 - 12.1 - 11.4 - 11.6 - 11.4 - Tier 1 capital 13.6 - 13.6 - 12.9 - 13.1 - 12.8 - Total capital 16.1 - 16.1 - 15.3 - 15.6 - 15.4 - Leverage 11.7 - 11.9 - 11.8 - 11.8 - 11.3 -

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks - 201,315 - 212,438 - 182,451 - 201,504 - 176,501 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 1,897,803 2,852,387 2,507,691 3,600,969 3,012,307 Available-for-sale debt securities 3,951,455 3,801,261 3,774,141 3,678,378 3,524,686 Held-to-maturity debt securities 725,722 743,120 761,907 779,354 796,168 Equity securities 41,998 55,054 68,692 71,679 75,261 Trading securities 3,924 2,219 3,888 1,808 - Investment securities 4,723,099 4,601,654 4,608,628 4,531,219 4,396,115 Loans held for sale 4,361 - - - - Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019 6,057,804 5,889,589 4,725,541 5,215,574 Loans held for investment 17,976,183 18,134,059 18,035,945 17,654,243 17,234,492 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 270,557 274,026 277,648 278,379 271,709 Loans held for investment, net 23,769,645 23,917,837 23,647,886 22,101,405 22,178,357 Premises and equipment, net 88,003 88,348 86,831 84,575 85,443 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 854,552 862,820 908,552 854,581 881,664 Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 Total assets - 31,540,274 - 32,536,980 - 31,943,535 - 31,375,749 - 30,731,883 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits - 6,959,097 - 7,689,598 - 7,718,006 - 7,874,780 - 7,485,428 Interest bearing deposits 19,489,670 19,815,800 18,346,303 18,178,254 17,753,171 Total deposits 26,448,767 27,505,398 26,064,309 26,053,034 25,238,599 Accrued interest payable 6,716 9,360 14,120 25,270 23,680 Other liabilities 502,834 489,708 484,780 457,150 556,322 Short-term borrowings 330,000 275,000 1,250,000 750,000 885,000 Long-term debt 620,575 620,416 620,256 660,521 660,346 Total liabilities 27,908,892 28,899,882 28,433,465 27,945,975 27,363,947 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares1) 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares2) 518 518 517 517 515 Additional paid-in capital 1,074,496 1,069,582 1,065,083 1,060,028 1,056,719 Retained earnings 2,808,645 2,712,298 2,611,401 2,538,385 2,495,651 Treasury stock3) (487,692 - (361,076 - (354,000 - (332,994 - (301,842 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (64,585 - (84,224 - (112,931 - (136,162 - (183,107 - Total stockholders' equity 3,631,382 3,637,098 3,510,070 3,429,774 3,367,936 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,540,274 - 32,536,980 - 31,943,535 - 31,375,749 - 30,731,883 (1)Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 (2)Common stock - issued shares 51,786,456 51,767,419 51,747,305 51,707,542 51,520,315 (3)Treasury stock - shares at cost 7,532,768 6,087,556 6,000,469 5,682,609 5,286,503

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

4th Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

2025 2nd Quarter

2025 1st Quarter

2025 4th Quarter

2024 4th Quarter

YTD 2025 4th Quarter

YTD 2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans - 367,481 - 379,017 - 364,358 - 334,150 - 340,388 - 1,445,006 - 1,377,925 Investment securities 47,012 49,396 45,991 46,565 44,102 188,964 148,219 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 29,821 32,202 29,218 46,574 53,081 137,815 203,406 Total interest income 444,314 460,615 439,567 427,289 437,571 1,771,785 1,729,550 Interest expense Deposits 167,259 180,779 174,798 174,936 189,061 697,772 736,196 Short-term borrowings 2,153 534 3,444 8,246 10,678 14,377 49,994 Long-term debt 7,465 7,531 7,930 8,073 8,225 30,999 42,060 Total interest expense 176,877 188,844 186,172 191,255 207,964 743,148 828,250 Net interest income 267,437 271,771 253,395 236,034 229,607 1,028,637 901,300 Provision for credit losses 11,000 12,000 15,000 17,000 18,000 55,000 67,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 256,437 259,771 238,395 219,034 211,607 973,637 834,300 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 8,411 8,111 8,182 7,840 6,989 32,544 25,546 Wealth management and trust fee income 4,216 3,989 3,730 3,964 4,009 15,899 15,315 Brokered loan fees 2,467 2,419 2,398 1,949 2,519 9,233 8,961 Investment banking and advisory fees 30,015 33,985 24,109 16,478 26,740 104,587 104,965 Trading income 6,020 7,238 7,896 5,939 5,487 27,093 21,635 Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net - - (1,886 - - - (1,886 - (179,581 - Other 8,917 12,841 9,640 8,274 8,330 39,672 34,205 Total non-interest income 60,046 68,583 54,069 44,444 54,074 227,142 31,046 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 108,851 119,856 120,154 131,641 97,873 480,502 466,578 Occupancy expense 12,803 11,828 12,144 10,844 11,926 47,619 45,266 Marketing 5,404 3,412 3,624 5,009 4,454 17,449 22,349 Legal and professional 11,580 12,474 11,069 14,989 15,180 50,112 53,783 Communications and technology 26,303 24,594 24,314 23,642 24,007 98,853 93,085 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 2,276 5,198 5,096 5,341 4,454 17,911 23,351 Other 16,981 13,213 13,875 11,554 14,265 55,623 53,873 Total non-interest expense 184,198 190,575 190,276 203,020 172,159 768,069 758,285 Income before income taxes 132,285 137,779 102,188 60,458 93,522 432,710 107,061 Income tax expense 31,626 32,569 24,860 13,411 22,499 102,466 29,553 Net income 100,659 105,210 77,328 47,047 71,023 330,244 77,508 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 17,250 17,250 Net income available to common stockholders - 96,347 - 100,897 - 73,016 - 42,734 - 66,711 - 312,994 - 60,258 Basic earnings per common share - 2.14 - 2.21 - 1.59 - 0.93 - 1.44 - 6.86 - 1.29 Diluted earnings per common share - 2.12 - 2.18 - 1.58 - 0.92 - 1.43 - 6.79 - 1.28

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance - 274,026 - 277,648 - 278,379 - 271,709 - 273,143 Loans charged-off: Commercial 14,417 13,794 13,020 10,197 14,100 Commercial real estate 524 - 431 500 2,566 Total charge-offs 14,941 13,794 13,451 10,697 16,666 Recoveries: Commercial 4,202 50 486 483 4,562 Commercial real estate - - - 413 18 Consumer 12 4 - 4 15 Total recoveries 4,214 54 486 900 4,595 Net charge-offs 10,727 13,740 12,965 9,797 12,071 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,258 10,118 12,234 16,467 10,637 Ending balance - 270,557 - 274,026 - 277,648 - 278,379 - 271,709 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance - 58,513 - 56,631 - 53,865 - 53,332 - 45,969 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 3,742 1,882 2,766 533 7,363 Ending balance - 62,255 - 58,513 - 56,631 - 53,865 - 53,332 Total allowance for credit losses - 332,812 - 332,539 - 334,279 - 332,244 - 325,041 Total provision for credit losses - 11,000 - 12,000 - 15,000 - 17,000 - 18,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.13 - 1.13 - 1.16 - 1.24 - 1.21 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.12 - 1.15 - 1.19 - 1.29 - 1.22 - Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment1) 0.18 - 0.23 - 0.22 - 0.18 - 0.22 - Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months1) 0.20 - 0.21 - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.19 - Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment1) 0.18 - 0.20 - 0.26 - 0.32 - 0.32 - Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.38 - 1.37 - 1.40 - 1.48 - 1.45 -

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans held for investment - 116,880 - 96,084 - 113,609 - 93,565 - 111,165 Non-accrual loans held for sale1) 4,361 - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets - 121,241 - 96,084 - 113,609 - 93,565 - 111,165 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.49 - 0.40 - 0.47 - 0.42 - 0.50 - Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.38 - 0.30 - 0.36 - 0.30 - 0.36 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.3x 2.9x 2.4x 3.0x 2.4x Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.8x 3.5x 2.9x 3.6x 2.9x LOANS PAST DUE Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing - 19,353 - 126 - 2,068 - 791 - 4,265 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.08 - - - 0.01 - - - 0.02 - Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing - - - - - - - - - - CRITICIZED LOANS Criticized loans - 634,919 - 529,732 - 637,462 - 762,887 - 713,951 Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 2.64 - 2.19 - 2.66 - 3.41 - 3.18 - Special mention loans - 346,643 - 249,592 - 339,923 - 484,165 - 435,626 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.44 - 1.03 - 1.42 - 2.16 - 1.94 -

(1) Fourth quarter 2025 includes non-accrual loans previously reported in loans held for investment that were transferred at fair value to held for sale as of December 31, 2025.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)- 1) (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 YTD December 31, 2025 YTD December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities2) - 4,629,242 - 47,025 3.98 - - 4,635,066 - 49,401 4.14 - - 4,504,101 - 44,102 3.79 - - 4,575,954 - 188,990 4.03 - - 4,386,458 - 148,219 3.17 - Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,994,417 29,821 3.95 - 2,920,102 32,202 4.38 - 4,472,772 53,081 4.72 - 3,203,594 137,815 4.30 - 3,940,590 203,406 5.16 - Loans held for sale3) 47 - - - - - - - - - - - 95 2 2.60 - 25,855 2,432 9.41 - Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,890,991 61,319 4.13 - 5,472,467 59,604 4.32 - 5,409,980 50,685 3.73 - 5,171,878 218,157 4.22 - 4,612,994 179,233 3.89 - Loans held for investment3) 18,177,312 307,053 6.70 - 18,253,451 319,921 6.95 - 16,919,925 289,916 6.82 - 17,996,607 1,229,207 6.83 - 16,746,912 1,196,673 7.15 - Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 278,315 - - - 277,385 - - 272,975 - - - 276,641 - - 263,279 - - Loans held for investment, net 23,789,988 368,372 6.14 - 23,448,533 379,525 6.42 - 22,056,930 340,601 6.14 - 22,891,844 1,447,364 6.32 - 21,096,627 1,375,906 6.52 - Total earning assets 31,413,694 445,218 5.61 - 31,003,701 461,128 5.88 - 31,033,803 437,784 5.59 - 30,671,487 1,774,171 5.76 - 29,449,530 1,729,963 5.82 - Cash and other assets 1,192,624 1,159,008 1,178,284 1,156,587 1,163,665 Total assets - 32,606,318 - 32,162,709 - 32,212,087 - 31,828,074 - 30,613,195 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Transaction deposits - 2,470,262 - 13,468 2.16 - - 2,251,217 - 13,987 2.46 - - 2,141,739 - 15,403 2.86 - - 2,275,219 - 55,094 2.42 - - 2,049,720 - 65,215 3.18 - Savings deposits 14,453,912 130,536 3.58 - 14,650,152 143,327 3.88 - 12,932,458 144,393 4.44 - 14,051,757 541,712 3.86 - 12,143,539 572,126 4.71 - Time deposits 2,207,631 23,255 4.18 - 2,158,228 23,465 4.31 - 2,331,009 29,265 4.99 - 2,263,568 100,966 4.46 - 1,946,341 98,855 5.08 - Total interest bearing deposits 19,131,805 167,259 3.47 - 19,059,597 180,779 3.76 - 17,405,206 189,061 4.32 - 18,590,544 697,772 3.75 - 16,139,600 736,196 4.56 - Short-term borrowings 221,250 2,153 3.86 - 44,022 534 4.82 - 883,326 10,678 4.81 - 328,499 14,377 4.38 - 933,896 49,994 5.35 - Long-term debt 620,505 7,465 4.77 - 620,348 7,531 4.82 - 660,270 8,225 4.96 - 637,535 30,999 4.86 - 739,136 42,060 5.69 - Total interest bearing liabilities 19,973,560 176,877 3.51 - 19,723,967 188,844 3.80 - 18,948,802 207,964 4.37 - 19,556,578 743,148 3.80 - 17,812,632 828,250 4.65 - Non-interest bearing deposits 8,455,034 8,351,524 9,319,711 8,220,254 9,013,038 Other liabilities 457,757 463,034 522,641 486,843 532,058 Stockholders' equity 3,719,967 3,624,184 3,420,933 3,564,399 3,255,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 32,606,318 - 32,162,709 - 32,212,087 - 31,828,074 - 30,613,195 Net interest income - 268,341 - 272,284 - 229,820 - 1,031,023 - 901,713 Net interest margin 3.38 - 3.47 - 2.93 - 3.35 - 3.03 -

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

2025 2nd Quarter

2025 1st Quarter

2025 4th Quarter

2024 Full Year

2025 Full Year

2024 Net interest income - 267,437 - 271,771 - 253,395 - 236,034 - 229,607 - 1,028,637 - 901,300 Non-interest income 60,046 68,583 54,069 44,444 54,074 227,142 31,046 Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net - - 1,886 - - 1,886 179,581 Non-interest income, adjusted 60,046 68,583 55,955 44,444 54,074 229,028 210,627 Total revenue1) 327,483 340,354 307,464 280,478 283,681 1,255,779 932,346 Total revenue, adjusted1) 327,483 340,354 309,350 280,478 283,681 1,257,665 1,111,927 Non-interest expense 184,198 190,575 190,276 203,020 172,159 768,069 758,285 FDIC special assessment 2,242 - - - - 2,242 (2,811 - Restructuring expenses - - (1,401 - - - (1,401 - (7,941 - Legal Settlement - - - - - - (5,000 - Non-interest expense, adjusted 186,440 190,575 188,875 203,020 172,159 768,910 742,533 Provision for credit losses 11,000 12,000 15,000 17,000 18,000 55,000 67,000 Income tax expense 31,626 32,569 24,860 13,411 22,499 102,466 29,553 Tax effect of adjustments (526 - - 774 - - 248 47,246 Income tax expense, adjusted 31,100 32,569 25,634 13,411 22,499 102,714 76,799 Net income2) - 100,659 - 105,210 - 77,328 - 47,047 - 71,023 - 330,244 - 77,508 Net income, adjusted2) - 98,943 - 105,210 - 79,841 - 47,047 - 71,023 - 331,041 - 225,595 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 17,250 17,250 Net income to common stockholders3) - 96,347 - 100,897 - 73,016 - 42,734 - 66,711 - 312,994 - 60,258 Net income to common stockholders, adjusted3) - 94,631 - 100,897 - 75,529 - 42,734 - 66,711 - 313,791 - 208,345 PPNR4) - 143,285 - 149,779 - 117,188 - 77,458 - 111,522 - 487,710 - 174,061 PPNR, adjusted4) - 141,043 - 149,779 - 120,475 - 77,458 - 111,522 - 488,755 - 369,394 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 45,509,370 46,233,167 46,215,394 46,616,704 46,770,961 46,127,375 46,989,204 Diluted earnings per common share - 2.12 - 2.18 - 1.58 - 0.92 - 1.43 - 6.79 - 1.28 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted - 2.08 - 2.18 - 1.63 - 0.92 - 1.43 - 6.80 - 4.43 Average total assets - 32,606,318 - 32,162,709 - 31,419,469 - 31,103,609 - 32,212,087 - 31,828,074 - 30,613,195 Return on average assets 1.22 - 1.30 - 0.99 - 0.61 - 0.88 - 1.04 - 0.25 - Return on average assets, adjusted 1.20 - 1.30 - 1.02 - 0.61 - 0.88 - 1.04 - 0.74 - Average common equity - 3,419,967 - 3,324,184 - 3,195,041 - 3,114,389 - 3,120,933 - 3,264,399 - 2,955,467 Return on average common equity 11.18 - 12.04 - 9.17 - 5.56 - 8.50 - 9.59 - 2.04 - Return on average common equity, adjusted 10.98 - 12.04 - 9.48 - 5.56 - 8.50 - 9.61 - 7.05 - Efficiency ratio5) 56.2 - 56.0 - 61.9 - 72.4 - 60.7 - 61.2 - 81.3 - Efficiency ratio, adjusted5) 56.9 - 56.0 - 61.1 - 72.4 - 60.7 - 61.1 - 66.8 - Average earning assets - 31,413,694 - 31,003,701 - 30,302,351 - 29,946,425 - 31,033,803 - 30,671,487 - 29,449,530 Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.76 - 0.88 - 0.72 - 0.60 - 0.69 - 0.74 - 0.11 - Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.76 - 0.88 - 0.74 - 0.60 - 0.69 - 0.75 - 0.72 - Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.33 - 2.44 - 2.52 - 2.75 - 2.21 - 2.50 - 2.57 - Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.35 - 2.44 - 2.50 - 2.75 - 2.21 - 2.51 - 2.52 -

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted.

(2) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense, adjusted.

(3) Net income, less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income, adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.

(4) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.

(5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



