Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Delivers Mission Success on First Launch of 2026 for New Customer: Open Cosmos

MAHIA, New Zealand, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, successfully completed its 1st launch of 2026 and its 80th Electron launch overall.

The mission 'The Cosmos Will See You Now' lifted off today from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, at 11:52 pm NZDT (10:52 UTC). The mission successfully deployed two satellites into a 1,050 km circular Earth orbit for Open Cosmos, a first-time dedicated launch customer. This higher-altitude deployment showcased Electron's wide payload trajectory range, maintaining its reputation as a versatile and dependable small spacecraft launch vehicle that meets diverse mission requirements.

Open Cosmos, a pan-European space technology company, offers complete end-to-end satellite services, encompassing everything from design and manufacturing to in-orbit operations and solutions. Just one week after securing high-priority Ka-band spectrum, it has launched the first satellites in its new proprietary low Earth orbit (LEO) telecom constellation. This new constellation compliments the already in orbit satellites that deliver high-resolution imagery and global monitoring capabilities, supporting a wide range of applications and providing valuable metadata for diverse uses. As Open Cosmos continues to increase satellite production each year to meet growing global demand, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle is well-equipped to support its needs.

Rocket Lab Founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: "What a great way to start off the year, by welcoming a new customer and launching a mission tailored just for them. Today's launch is a great showcase of the benefits of flying dedicated on Electron: accurate constellation deployment, streamlined access to space, and the reliability of consistently delivering mission success for our customers."

The upcoming year for Rocket Lab includes a busy manifest of Electron launches for new and repeat customers across its launch sites in Virginia and New Zealand, with Rocket Lab's next Electron launch scheduled to take place shortly from Launch Complex 1. Details on upcoming missions will be shared at www.rocketlabcorp.com

Launch images:F80 | The Cosmos Will See You Now | Flickr

Launch webcast: Rocket Lab - 'The Cosmos Will See You Now' Launch - YouTube

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 200+ satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabcorp.com.

