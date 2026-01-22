Anzeige
WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:16
2,922 Euro
-0,88 % -0,026
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1843,29215:18
22.01.2026 13:48 Uhr
Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma has won the 2025 SwedenBIO Award

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that the company has been awarded the prestigious 2025 SwedenBIO Award. The award was presented at the SwedenBIO Summit in Stockholm on 21 January, where Hansa was selected as the winner among the many nominated companies.

Since its inception in 2007, the SwedenBIO Award has celebrated companies that drive meaningful scientific progress, operational excellence, and international impact. This year's motivation highlights Hansa Biopharma for transforming Swedish scientific excellence into global medical impact and serving as a bold guiding star in building commercial capabilities for global markets. Through its pioneering enzyme technology, Hansa enables life-saving transplantation for highly sensitized patients with previously unmet needs. By advancing breakthrough innovation and delivering strong clinical results, the company strengthens Sweden's position as a leader in life science innovation.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma said,"I am truly delighted and deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Hansa Biopharma. This recognition reflects the great momentum we've built heading into 2026-powered by our strong U.S. Phase 3 data, the upcoming FDA review process, and the anticipated Phase 3 readout from our European Phase 3 trial later this year. Thank you to the SwedenBIO organization and judges for this recognition. We're proud of how far we've come, and excited for the journey ahead."

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
IR@hansabiopharma.com

Kerstin Falck, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2026 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-has-won-the-2025-swedenbio-award,c4296348

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/4296348/3892443.pdf

2026-01-22 SwedenBio Award

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-has-won-the-2025-swedenbio-award-302668062.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
