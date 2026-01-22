Anzeige
Petra Diamonds Limited - Reporting Update

Petra Diamonds Limited - Reporting Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2026

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

H1 FY 2026 Reporting Update

Petra informs the market that it will be combining its H1 FY 2026 Operating Update for the six months to 31 December 2025 with its Interim Results announcement, due towards the end of February 2026.

This decision is in line with management's continued focus on streamlining its activities. We will continue to review market engagement in line with reporting requirements in the coming months and provide any further updates accordingly.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2030, are listed on Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


