Petra Diamonds Limited - Reporting Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2026 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

H1 FY 2026 Reporting Update

Petra informs the market that it will be combining its H1 FY 2026 Operating Update for the six months to 31 December 2025 with its Interim Results announcement, due towards the end of February 2026.

This decision is in line with management's continued focus on streamlining its activities. We will continue to review market engagement in line with reporting requirements in the coming months and provide any further updates accordingly.

